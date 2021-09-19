Ethiopia reported 958 new confirmed coronavirus patients over the past 24 hrs

958 new confirmed coronavirus patients have been reported from across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, as indicated in latest Ministry of Health update
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,327
Newly confirmed cases: 958
Total confirmed cases:332,961
Active cases: 27,145
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 784
New cases of recovery: 2,572
Total registered recovery: 300,684
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 5,130
The total number of people tested so far: 3,384,314
Vaccinated : 3,018,870
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,464
Newly confirmed cases: 1,509
Total confirmed cases: 332,003
Active cases: 28,774
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 800
New cases of recovery: 1,760
Total registered recovery: 298,112
New deaths: 25
Total reported death so far: 5,115
The total number of people tested so far: 3,377,987
Vaccinated : 2,966,309
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,238
Newly confirmed cases: 1,759
Total confirmed cases: 330,494
Active cases: 29,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 789
New cases of recovery: 748
Total registered recovery: 296,352
New deaths: 31
Total reported death so far: 5,090
The total number of people tested so far: 3,368,523
Vaccinated : 2,960,109
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,725
Newly confirmed cases: 1,669
Total confirmed cases: 328,735
Active cases: 28,070
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 806
New cases of recovery: 1,049
Total registered recovery: 295,604
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 5,059
The total number of people tested so far: 3,358,285
Vaccinated : 2,917,433
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,488
Newly confirmed cases: 1,687
Total confirmed cases: 327,066
Active cases: 27,474
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 778
New cases of recovery: 1,463
Total registered recovery: 294,555
New deaths: 34
Total reported death so far: 5,035
The total number of people tested so far: 3,348,560
Vaccinated : 2,879,482
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,015
Newly confirmed cases: 1,664
Total confirmed cases: 325,379
Active cases: 27,284
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 783
New cases of recovery: 1,146
Total registered recovery: 293.092
New deaths: 34
Total reported death so far: 5,001
The total number of people tested so far: 3,339,072
Vaccinated : 2,339,171
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,681
Newly confirmed cases: 611
Total confirmed cases: 323,715
Active cases: 26,800
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 751
New cases of recovery: 1,198
Total registered recovery: 291,946
New deaths: 38
Total reported death so far: 4,967
The total number of people tested so far: 3,330,057
Vaccinated : 2,334,572
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,470
Newly confirmed cases: 472
Total confirmed cases: 323,104
Active cases:27,425
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 746
New cases of recovery: 762
Total registered recovery: 290,748
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 4,929
The total number of people tested so far: 3,325,376
Vaccinated : 2,794,490
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,169
Newly confirmed cases: 845
Total confirmed cases: 322,632
Active cases: 27,737
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 733
New cases of recovery: 1,142
Total registered recovery: 289,986
New deaths: 23
Total reported death so far: 4,907
The total number of people tested so far: 3,321,906
Vaccinated : 2,754,008
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,177
Newly confirmed cases: 1,334
Total confirmed cases: 321,787
Active cases: 28,057
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 753
New cases of recovery: 1,697
Total registered recovery: 288,844
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 4,844
The total number of people tested so far: 3,316,737
Vaccinated : 2,750,241
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,758
Newly confirmed cases: 1,352
Total confirmed cases: 320,453
Active cases: 28,447
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 756
New cases of recovery: 763
Total registered recovery: 287,147
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 4,857
The total number of people tested so far: 3,309,560
Vaccinated : 2,726,015
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,353
Newly confirmed cases: 1,529
Total confirmed cases: 319,101
Active cases: 286,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 726
New cases of recovery: 883
Total registered recovery: 286,384
New deaths: 26
Total reported death so far: 4,830
The total number of people tested so far: 3,301,802
Vaccinated : 2,654,956
