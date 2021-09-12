Ethiopia reported 472 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Ethiopia reported 472 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, as indicated in the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Infographic in Amharic : Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,470

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 472

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 323,104

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:27,425

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 746

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 762

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 290,748

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,929

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,325,376

Vaccinated : 2,794,490

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,169

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 845

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 322,632

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,737

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 733

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,142

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 289,986

New deaths: 23

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,907

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,321,906

Vaccinated : 2,754,008

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,177

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,334

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 321,787

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,057

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 753

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,697

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 288,844

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,844

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,316,737

Vaccinated : 2,750,241

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,758

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 320,453

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,447

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 756

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 763

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 287,147

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,857

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,309,560

Vaccinated : 2,726,015

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,353

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,529

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 319,101

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 286,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 726

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 883

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 286,384

New deaths: 26

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,830

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,301,802

Vaccinated : 2,654,956

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,839

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,398

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 317,572

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,265

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 744

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 606

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 285,501

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,804

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,293,449

Vaccinated : 2,582,951

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,679

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 316,174

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,492

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 727

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 904

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 284,895

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,785

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,284,610

Vaccinated : 2,575,687

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,516

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 314,984

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,228

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 727

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 840

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,984

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,734

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,277,931

Vaccinated : 2,523,079

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,997

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,120

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 313,468

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,566

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 732

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,730

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 283,151

New deaths: 18

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,749

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,270,272

Vaccinated : 2,517,808

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,954

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,354

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 312,348

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,194

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 696

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 973

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 280,421

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,731

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,262,275

Vaccinated : 2,510,989

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 2, 2021



Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,627

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,643

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 310,994

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,933

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 663

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 279,448

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,711

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,255,321

Vaccinated : 2,494,451

