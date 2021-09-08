Ethiopia reported 26 coronavirus related death on Wednesday

26 coronavirus related deaths have been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, as indicated in the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,353

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,529

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 319,101

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 286,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 726

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 883

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 286,384

New deaths: 26

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,830

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,301,802

Vaccinated : 2,654,956

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,839

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,398

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 317,572

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,265

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 744

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 606

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 285,501

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,804

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,293,449

Vaccinated : 2,582,951

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,679

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 316,174

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,492

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 727

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 904

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 284,895

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,785

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,284,610

Vaccinated : 2,575,687

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,516

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 314,984

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,228

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 727

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 840

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,984

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,734

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,277,931

Vaccinated : 2,523,079

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,997

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,120

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 313,468

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,566

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 732

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,730

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 283,151

New deaths: 18

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,749

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,270,272

Vaccinated : 2,517,808

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,954

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,354

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 312,348

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,194

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 696

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 973

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 280,421

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,731

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,262,275

Vaccinated : 2,510,989

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 2, 2021



Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,627

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,643

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 310,994

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,933

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 663

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 279,448

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,711

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,255,321

Vaccinated : 2,494,451

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,278

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,217

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 309,351

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,595

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 620

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,220

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 278,062

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,692

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,246,694

Vaccinated : 2,455,791

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,430

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,324

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 308,134

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,615

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 630

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 764

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 276,842

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,675

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,239,416

Vaccinated : 2,451,950

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,345

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 693

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 306,810

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,078

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,501

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 276,078

New deaths: 16

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,660

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,230,986

Vaccinated : 2,451,758

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,467

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,040

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 306,117

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:26,894

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 602

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,062

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 274,577

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,644

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,225,641

Vaccinated :2,435,730

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,112

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,906

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 305,077

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:26,929

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 587

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 856

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 273,515

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,631

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,219,174

Vaccinated : 2,434,041

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,292

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,458

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 303,171

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,892

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 580

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 840

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 272,659

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,618

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,210,062

Vaccinated : 2,428,296

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,620

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,621

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 301,713

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,286

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 561

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 707

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 271,819

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,606

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,200,770

Vaccinated : 2,394,866

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,804

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,095

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 300,092

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,385

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 532

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 282

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 271,112

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,593

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,190,150

Vaccinated : 2,391,026

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,938

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,266

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 297,997

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,565

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 522

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 659

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 270,830

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,580

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,179,346

Vaccinated : 2,377,658

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,353

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 927

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 296,731

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,987

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 510

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,039

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 270,171

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,571

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,170,408

Vaccinated : 2,349,283

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,108

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 295,804

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,109

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 484

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 880

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 269,132

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,561

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,164,055

Vaccinated : 2,343,609

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com