Ethiopia reported 26 coronavirus related death on Wednesday

26 coronavirus related deaths have been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, as indicated in the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,353
Newly confirmed cases: 1,529
Total confirmed cases: 319,101
Active cases: 286,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 726
New cases of recovery: 883
Total registered recovery: 286,384
New deaths: 26
Total reported death so far: 4,830
The total number of people tested so far: 3,301,802
Vaccinated : 2,654,956
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,839
Newly confirmed cases: 1,398
Total confirmed cases: 317,572
Active cases: 27,265
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 744
New cases of recovery: 606
Total registered recovery: 285,501
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 4,804
The total number of people tested so far: 3,293,449
Vaccinated : 2,582,951
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,679
Newly confirmed cases: 1,190
Total confirmed cases: 316,174
Active cases: 26,492
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 727
New cases of recovery: 904
Total registered recovery: 284,895
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 4,785
The total number of people tested so far: 3,284,610
Vaccinated : 2,575,687
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,659
Newly confirmed cases: 1,516
Total confirmed cases: 314,984
Active cases: 26,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 727
New cases of recovery: 840
Total registered recovery: 314,984
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 4,734
The total number of people tested so far: 3,277,931
Vaccinated : 2,523,079
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,997
Newly confirmed cases: 1,120
Total confirmed cases: 313,468
Active cases: 25,566
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 732
New cases of recovery: 2,730
Total registered recovery: 283,151
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 4,749
The total number of people tested so far: 3,270,272
Vaccinated : 2,517,808
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,954
Newly confirmed cases: 1,354
Total confirmed cases: 312,348
Active cases: 27,194
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 696
New cases of recovery: 973
Total registered recovery: 280,421
New deaths: 20
Total reported death so far: 4,731
The total number of people tested so far: 3,262,275
Vaccinated : 2,510,989
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,627
Newly confirmed cases: 1,643
Total confirmed cases: 310,994
Active cases: 26,933
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 663
New cases of recovery: 1,386
Total registered recovery: 279,448
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 4,711
The total number of people tested so far: 3,255,321
Vaccinated : 2,494,451
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,278
Newly confirmed cases: 1,217
Total confirmed cases: 309,351
Active cases: 26,595
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 620
New cases of recovery: 1,220
Total registered recovery: 278,062
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 4,692
The total number of people tested so far: 3,246,694
Vaccinated : 2,455,791
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,430
Newly confirmed cases: 1,324
Total confirmed cases: 308,134
Active cases: 26,615
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 630
New cases of recovery: 764
Total registered recovery: 276,842
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 4,675
The total number of people tested so far: 3,239,416
Vaccinated : 2,451,950
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,345
Newly confirmed cases: 693
Total confirmed cases: 306,810
Active cases: 276,078
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 600
New cases of recovery: 1,501
Total registered recovery: 276,078
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 4,660
The total number of people tested so far: 3,230,986
Vaccinated : 2,451,758
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,467
Newly confirmed cases: 1,040
Total confirmed cases: 306,117
Active cases:26,894
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 602
New cases of recovery: 1,062
Total registered recovery: 274,577
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,644
The total number of people tested so far: 3,225,641
Vaccinated :2,435,730
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,112
Newly confirmed cases: 1,906
Total confirmed cases: 305,077
Active cases:26,929
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 587
New cases of recovery: 856
Total registered recovery: 273,515
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,631
The total number of people tested so far: 3,219,174
Vaccinated : 2,434,041
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,292
Newly confirmed cases: 1,458
Total confirmed cases: 303,171
Active cases: 25,892
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 580
New cases of recovery: 840
Total registered recovery: 272,659
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,618
The total number of people tested so far: 3,210,062
Vaccinated : 2,428,296
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,620
Newly confirmed cases: 1,621
Total confirmed cases: 301,713
Active cases: 25,286
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 561
New cases of recovery: 707
Total registered recovery: 271,819
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,606
The total number of people tested so far: 3,200,770
Vaccinated : 2,394,866
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,804
Newly confirmed cases: 2,095
Total confirmed cases: 300,092
Active cases: 24,385
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 532
New cases of recovery: 282
Total registered recovery: 271,112
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,593
The total number of people tested so far: 3,190,150
Vaccinated : 2,391,026
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,938
Newly confirmed cases: 1,266
Total confirmed cases: 297,997
Active cases: 22,565
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 522
New cases of recovery: 659
Total registered recovery: 270,830
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 4,580
The total number of people tested so far: 3,179,346
Vaccinated : 2,377,658
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,353
Newly confirmed cases: 927
Total confirmed cases: 296,731
Active cases: 21,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 510
New cases of recovery: 1,039
Total registered recovery: 270,171
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,571
The total number of people tested so far: 3,170,408
Vaccinated : 2,349,283
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,108
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases: 295,804
Active cases: 22,109
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 484
New cases of recovery: 880
Total registered recovery: 269,132
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,561
The total number of people tested so far:3,164,055
Vaccinated : 2,343,609
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
