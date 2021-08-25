2,095 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 13 deaths

Ethiopia’s coronavirus update shows high number of new confirmed cases and low recovery rates. 2,095 new cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours. Registered recovery for the same period was only 282
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,804
Newly confirmed cases: 2,095
Total confirmed cases: 300,092
Active cases: 24,385
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 532
New cases of recovery: 282
Total registered recovery: 271,112
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,593
The total number of people tested so far: 3,190,150
Vaccinated : 2,391,026
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,938
Newly confirmed cases: 1,266
Total confirmed cases: 297,997
Active cases: 22,565
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 522
New cases of recovery: 659
Total registered recovery: 270,830
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 4,580
The total number of people tested so far: 3,179,346
Vaccinated : 2,377,658
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,353
Newly confirmed cases: 927
Total confirmed cases: 296,731
Active cases: 21,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 510
New cases of recovery: 1,039
Total registered recovery: 270,171
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,571
The total number of people tested so far: 3,170,408
Vaccinated : 2,349,283
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,108
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases: 295,804
Active cases: 22,109
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 484
New cases of recovery: 880
Total registered recovery: 269,132
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,561
The total number of people tested so far:3,164,055
Vaccinated : 2,343,609
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,017
Newly confirmed cases: 1,282
Total confirmed cases: 295,019
Active cases: 22,212
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 478
New cases of recovery: 845
Total registered recovery: 268,252
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 4,553
The total number of people tested so far:3,157,947
Vaccinated : 2,335,071
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,814
Newly confirmed cases: 1,006
Total confirmed cases: 293,737
Active cases: 21,789
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 463
New cases of recovery: 615
Total registered recovery: 267,407
New deaths: 21
Total reported death so far: 4,539
The total number of people tested so far: 3,148,930
Vaccinated : 2,334,742
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,149
Newly confirmed cases: 928
Total confirmed cases: 292,731
Active cases: 21,419
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 462
New cases of recovery: 712
Total registered recovery: 266,792
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,518
The total number of people tested so far: 3,142,116
Vaccinated : 2,333,796
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,686
Newly confirmed cases: 985
Total confirmed cases: 291,803
Active cases: 21,216
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 448
New cases of recovery: 417
Total registered recovery: 266,080
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,505
The total number of people tested so far: 3,134,967
Vaccinated : 2,332,368
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,238
Newly confirmed cases:856
Total confirmed cases: 290,818
Active cases: 20,658
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 429
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 265,663
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,495
The total number of people tested so far: 3,127,281
Vaccinated : 2,326,531
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,173
Newly confirmed cases:688
Total confirmed cases:289,962
Active cases: 19,882
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 434
New cases of recovery: 218
Total registered recovery: 265,589
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 4,489
The total number of people tested so far: 3,120,043
Vaccinated : 2,314,394
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,072
Newly confirmed cases: 486
Total confirmed cases: 289,274
Active cases:19,423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 388
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 265,371
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,478
The total number of people tested so far: 3,114,870
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,647
Newly confirmed cases: 629
Total confirmed cases: 288,788
Active cases:19,009
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 391
New cases of recovery: 109
Total registered recovery: 265,306
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 4,471
The total number of people tested so far: 3,109,798
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,430
Newly confirmed cases: 975
Total confirmed cases: 288,159
Active cases: 18,500
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 262
Total registered recovery: 265,197
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,460
The total number of people tested so far: 3,104,151
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,420
Newly confirmed cases: 898
Total confirmed cases: 287,184
Active cases: 17,795
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 353
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 264,935
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,452
The total number of people tested so far: 3,096,721
Vaccinated : 2,302,496
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,789
Newly confirmed cases: 873
Total confirmed cases: 286,286
Active cases: 16,962
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 342
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 264,872
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,450
The total number of people tested so far: 3,089,301
Vaccinated : 2,297,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,518
Newly confirmed cases: 882
Total confirmed cases: 285,413
Active cases: 16,173
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 324
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 264,798
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,440
The total number of people tested so far: 3,082,512
Vaccinated : 2,291,339
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,610
Newly confirmed cases: 440
Total confirmed cases: 284,531
Active cases: 15,426
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 302
New cases of recovery: 56
Total registered recovery: 264,673
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,430
The total number of people tested so far: 3,074,994
Vaccinated : 2,286,107
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,791
Newly confirmed cases: 424
Total confirmed cases: 284,091
Active cases: 15,046
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291
New cases of recovery: 305
Total registered recovery: 264,617
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,426
The total number of people tested so far: 3,069,384
Vaccinated :2,270,390
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
