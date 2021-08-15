Ethiopia reported 486 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates 486 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia in the past 24 hrs.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,072
Newly confirmed cases: 486
Total confirmed cases: 289,274
Active cases:19,423
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 388
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 265,371
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,478
The total number of people tested so far: 3,114,870
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,647
Newly confirmed cases: 629
Total confirmed cases: 288,788
Active cases:19,009
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 391
New cases of recovery: 109
Total registered recovery: 265,306
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 4,471
The total number of people tested so far: 3,109,798
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,430
Newly confirmed cases: 975
Total confirmed cases: 288,159
Active cases: 18,500
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 262
Total registered recovery: 265,197
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,460
The total number of people tested so far: 3,104,151
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,420
Newly confirmed cases: 898
Total confirmed cases: 287,184
Active cases: 17,795
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 353
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 264,935
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,452
The total number of people tested so far: 3,096,721
Vaccinated : 2,302,496
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,789
Newly confirmed cases: 873
Total confirmed cases: 286,286
Active cases: 16,962
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 342
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 264,872
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,450
The total number of people tested so far: 3,089,301
Vaccinated : 2,297,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,518
Newly confirmed cases: 882
Total confirmed cases: 285,413
Active cases: 16,173
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 324
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 264,798
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,440
The total number of people tested so far: 3,082,512
Vaccinated : 2,291,339
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,610
Newly confirmed cases: 440
Total confirmed cases: 284,531
Active cases: 15,426
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 302
New cases of recovery: 56
Total registered recovery: 264,673
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,430
The total number of people tested so far: 3,074,994
Vaccinated : 2,286,107
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,791
Newly confirmed cases: 424
Total confirmed cases: 284,091
Active cases: 15,046
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291
New cases of recovery: 305
Total registered recovery: 264,617
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,426
The total number of people tested so far: 3,069,384
Vaccinated :2,270,390
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,302
Newly confirmed cases: 585
Total confirmed cases: 283,667
Active cases: 14,932
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 275
New cases of recovery: 87
Total registered recovery: 264,312
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,421
The total number of people tested so far: 3,063,593
Vaccinated : 2,267,254
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,938
Newly confirmed cases: 584
Total confirmed cases: 283,082
Active cases: 14,440
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 276
New cases of recovery: 60
Total registered recovery: 264,225
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 4,415
The total number of people tested so far: 3,056,291
Vaccinated : 2,267,254
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,598
Newly confirmed cases: 687
Total confirmed cases: 282,498
Active cases: 13,925
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 270
New cases of recovery: 157
Total registered recovery: 264,165
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,406
The total number of people tested so far: 3,048,353
Vaccinated : 2,254,270
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,916
Newly confirmed cases: 511
Total confirmed cases: 281,811
Active cases: 13,398
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308
New cases of recovery: 123
Total registered recovery: 264,008
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,403
The total number of people tested so far: 3,040,755
Vaccinated : 2,250,893
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,297
Newly confirmed cases: 467
Total confirmed cases: 281,300
Active cases: 13,018
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 283
New cases of recovery: 191
Total registered recovery: 263,885
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,395
The total number of people tested so far: 3,034,839
Vaccinated : 2,227,813
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,942
Newly confirmed cases: 268
Total confirmed cases: 280,833
Active cases: 12,746
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 107
Total registered recovery: 263,694
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,391
The total number of people tested so far: 3,028,542
Vaccinated : 2,221,206
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,547
Newly confirmed cases: 200
Total confirmed cases: 280,565
Active cases: 12,586
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 240
New cases of recovery: 87
Total registered recovery: 263,587
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,390
The total number of people tested so far: 3,023,600
Vaccinated : 2,220,183
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,457
Newly confirmed cases: 341
Total confirmed cases: 280,365
Active cases: 12,478
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 223
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 263,500
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,385
The total number of people tested so far: 3,019,053
Vaccinated : 2,217,097
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,114
Newly confirmed cases: 395
Total confirmed cases: 280,024
Active cases: 12,214
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 229
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 263,425
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,383
The total number of people tested so far: 3,013,596
Vaccinated : 2,216,338
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 803
Newly confirmed cases: 476
Total confirmed cases: 279,629
Active cases: 11,854
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 326
Total registered recovery: 263,392
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,381
The total number of people tested so far: 3,006,482
Vaccinated : 2,204,417
