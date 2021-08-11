Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsCoronavirus infection rate steadily increasing across Ethiopia
News
Updated:

Coronavirus infection rate steadily increasing across Ethiopia

The latest Coronavirus update from the Ministry of Heath indicates 873 new cases have been confirmed across the country over the past 24 hours.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,789
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 873
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 286,286
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,962
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 342
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 74
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,872
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,450
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,089,301
Vaccinated : 2,297,485
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,518
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 882
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 285,413
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,173
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 324
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,798
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,440
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,082,512
Vaccinated : 2,291,339
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,610
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 284,531
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,426
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 302
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 56
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,673
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,430
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,074,994
Vaccinated : 2,286,107
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,791
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 424
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 284,091
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,046
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 305
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,617
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,426
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,069,384
Vaccinated :2,270,390
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 72021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,302
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 585
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 283,667
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,932
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 275
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,312
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,421
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,063,593
Vaccinated : 2,267,254
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 62021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,938
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 584
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 283,082
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,440
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 276
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 60
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,225
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,415
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,056,291
Vaccinated : 2,267,254
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,598
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 687
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 282,498
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,925
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 157
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,165
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,406
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,048,353
Vaccinated : 2,254,270
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,916
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 511
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 281,811
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,398
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 123
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,008
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,403
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,040,755
Vaccinated : 2,250,893
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,297
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 467
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 281,300
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,018
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 283
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 191
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,885
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,395
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,034,839
Vaccinated : 2,227,813
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,942
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,833
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,746
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 265
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 107
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,694
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,391
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,028,542
Vaccinated : 2,221,206
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,547
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,565
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,586
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 240
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,587
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,390
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,023,600
Vaccinated : 2,220,183
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌July 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,457
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 341
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,365
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,478
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 223
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 67
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,500
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,385
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,019,053
Vaccinated : 2,217,097
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌July 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,114
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 395
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,024
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,214
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 33
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,425
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,383
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,013,596
Vaccinated : 2,216,338
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020


Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌July 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6, 803
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 476
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 279,629
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,854
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 228
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 326
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,392
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,381
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,006,482
Vaccinated : 2,204,417
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,039
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 233
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 279,153
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,709
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 98
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,066
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,376
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,999,679
Vaccinated : 2,197,813
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020


Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,386
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 203
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,920
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,576
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 43
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,968
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,374
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,994,640
Vaccinated : 2,184,338
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,588
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,717
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,419
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 213
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,925
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,371
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,989,254
Vaccinated : 2,179,990
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,481
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 97
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,543
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,310
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 195
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 14
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 278,543
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,369
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,984,666
Vaccinated : 2,175,114
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
_
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News