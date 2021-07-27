Tuesday, July 27, 2021
News
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 203 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hrs

The curve of Ethiopia’s coronavirus case seem to be going up again. 203 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours across the country

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,386
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 203
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,920
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,576
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 43
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,968
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,374
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,994,640
Vaccinated : 2,184,338
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,588
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,717
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,419
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 213
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,925
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,371
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,989,254
Vaccinated : 2,179,990
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,481
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 97
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,543
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,310
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 195
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 14
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 278,543
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,369
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,984,666
Vaccinated : 2,175,114
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,873
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,446
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,229
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 191
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 98
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,848
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,367
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,981,185
Vaccinated : 2,171,831
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,543
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 128
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,233
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,116
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 166
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 58
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,750
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,365
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,976,312
Vaccinated : 2,160,707
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,632
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 146
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,105
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,048
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 160
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 104
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,692
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,363
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,970,769
Vaccinated : 2,155,657
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,750
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 82
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,959
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,009
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 153
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 38
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,588
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,360
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,966,137
Vaccinated : 2,147,638
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020


Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,400
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:97
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,877
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,966
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 144
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,550
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,359
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,962,387
Vaccinated : 2,144,550
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,447
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,780
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,964
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 138
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,457
New deaths: 0
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,357
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,958,987
Vaccinated : 2,135,430
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,102
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 81
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,023
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,023
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 133
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 49
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,314
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,357
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,955,540
Vaccinated : 2,134,954
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
_

