Ethiopia reported 203 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hrs

The curve of Ethiopia’s coronavirus case seem to be going up again. 203 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours across the country

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,386

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 203

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,920

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,576

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 43

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,968

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,374

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,994,640

Vaccinated : 2,184,338

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,588

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,717

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,419

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 213

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,925

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,371

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,989,254

Vaccinated : 2,179,990

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,481

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 97

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,543

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,310

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 195

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 14

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 278,543

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,369

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,984,666

Vaccinated : 2,175,114

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,873

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,446

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,229

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 191

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 98

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,848

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,367

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,981,185

Vaccinated : 2,171,831

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,543

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 128

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,233

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,116

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 166

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 58

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,750

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,365

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,976,312

Vaccinated : 2,160,707

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,632

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 146

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278,105

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,048

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 160

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 104

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,692

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,363

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,970,769

Vaccinated : 2,155,657

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,750

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 82

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,959

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,009

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 153

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 38

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,588

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,360

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,966,137

Vaccinated : 2,147,638

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,400

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:97

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,877

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,966

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 144

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,550

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,359

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,962,387

Vaccinated : 2,144,550

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,447

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,780

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,964

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 138

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,457

New deaths: 0

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,357

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,958,987

Vaccinated : 2,135,430

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,102

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 81

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,023

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,023

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 133

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 49

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,314

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,357

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,955,540

Vaccinated : 2,134,954

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

_



