Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases showing upward trend in the past few days as the number of recovery cases are dropping in the past few days. Check out the details below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,102
Newly confirmed cases: 81
Total confirmed cases: 277,023
Active cases: 11,023
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 133
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 262,314
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,357
The total number of people tested so far: 2,955,540
Vaccinated : 2,134,954
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,645
Newly confirmed cases: 79
Total confirmed cases: 277,615
Active cases: 10,994
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 132
New cases of recovery: 28
Total registered recovery: 262,265
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,354
The total number of people tested so far: 2,951,438
Vaccinated : 2,129,768
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,787
Newly confirmed cases: 93
Total confirmed cases: 277,536
Active cases: 10,945
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 129
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 4,352
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,352
The total number of people tested so far: 2,946,793
Vaccinated : 2,111,842
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,591
Newly confirmed cases: 125
Total confirmed cases: 277,443
Active cases: 10,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 127
New cases of recovery: 39
Total registered recovery: 262,206
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,350
The total number of people tested so far: 2,941,006
Vaccinated : 2,090,997
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,553
Newly confirmed cases: 106
Total confirmed cases: 277,318
Active cases: 10,800
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 125
New cases of recovery: 65
Total registered recovery: 262,167
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,349
The total number of people tested so far: 2,935,415
Vaccinated : 2,077,549
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,880
Newly confirmed cases: 75
Total confirmed cases: 277,212
Active cases: 10,761
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 114
New cases of recovery: 80
Total registered recovery: 262,102
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,347
The total number of people tested so far: 2,929,862
Vaccinated : 2,064,777
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,358
Newly confirmed cases: 66
Total confirmed cases: 277,137
Active cases: 10,770
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 121
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 262,022
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 4,343
The total number of people tested so far: 2,924,982
Vaccinated : 2,062,456
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,630
Newly confirmed cases: 87
Total confirmed cases: 277,071
Active cases: 10,737
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 122
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 261,989
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 4,343
The total number of people tested so far: 2,920,624
Vaccinated :2,058,333
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,410
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 276,984
Active cases: 10,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:121
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 261,979
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,343
The total number of people tested so far: 2,915,994
Vaccinated :2,058,122
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,357
Newly confirmed cases: 72
Total confirmed cases: 276,871
Active cases: 10,594
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 126
New cases of recovery: 116
Total registered recovery: 261,933
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,342
The total number of people tested so far: 2,910,584
Vaccinated : 2,055, 593
