Ethiopia reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 72 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,357

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 72

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,871

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,594

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 126

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 116

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,933

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,342

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,910,584

Vaccinated : 2,055, 593

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,694

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 116

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,799

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 123

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 68

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,817

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,341

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,904,227

Vaccinated : 2,055,126

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,772

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,683

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,594

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 126

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,749

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,338

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,899,263

Vaccinated : 2,053,298

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,837

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 95

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,598

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,605

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 129

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,656

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,335

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,984,491

Vaccinated : 2,049,573

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,165

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 68

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,503

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,013

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,156

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,332

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,889,654

Vaccinated : 2,047,751

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,603

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 67

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,435

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,077

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 131

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 76

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,025

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,331

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,885,489

Vaccinated : 2,036,792

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,440

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,368

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,087

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,949

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,330

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,880,886

Vaccinated : 2,034,764

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,976

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,323

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,195

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 139

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 62

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,327

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,327

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,876,446

Vaccinated : 2,029,761

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,898

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 76

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,250

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,186

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 142

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 365

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,737

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,325

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,871,470

Vaccinated : 2,022,116

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌June 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,974

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 137

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,174

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,480

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 145

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 70

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,372

New deaths: 0

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,320

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,866,572

Vaccinated : 2,019,163

