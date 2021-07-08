Ethiopia : 123 Coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Unit

123 coronavirus patients are in the ICU unit in as indicated in the latest Ministry of Health update
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,694
Newly confirmed cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 276,799
Active cases: 10,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 123
New cases of recovery: 68
Total registered recovery: 261,817
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,341
The total number of people tested so far: 2,904,227
Vaccinated : 2,055,126
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,772
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 276,683
Active cases: 10,594
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 126
New cases of recovery: 93
Total registered recovery: 261,749
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,338
The total number of people tested so far: 2,899,263
Vaccinated : 2,053,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,837
Newly confirmed cases: 95
Total confirmed cases: 276,598
Active cases: 10,605
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 129
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 261,656
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,335
The total number of people tested so far: 2,984,491
Vaccinated : 2,049,573
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,165
Newly confirmed cases: 68
Total confirmed cases: 276,503
Active cases: 11,013
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 135
New cases of recovery: 131
Total registered recovery: 261,156
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,332
The total number of people tested so far: 2,889,654
Vaccinated : 2,047,751
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,603
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases: 276,435
Active cases: 11,077
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 131
New cases of recovery: 76
Total registered recovery: 261,025
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,331
The total number of people tested so far: 2,885,489
Vaccinated : 2,036,792
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,440
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 276,368
Active cases: 11,087
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 135
New cases of recovery: 150
Total registered recovery: 260,949
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,330
The total number of people tested so far: 2,880,886
Vaccinated : 2,034,764
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,976
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 276,323
Active cases: 11,195
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 139
New cases of recovery: 62
Total registered recovery: 260,327
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,327
The total number of people tested so far: 2,876,446
Vaccinated : 2,029,761
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,898
Newly confirmed cases: 76
Total confirmed cases: 276,250
Active cases: 11,186
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 142
New cases of recovery: 365
Total registered recovery: 260,737
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,325
The total number of people tested so far: 2,871,470
Vaccinated : 2,022,116
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,974
Newly confirmed cases: 137
Total confirmed cases: 276,174
Active cases: 11,480
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145
New cases of recovery: 70
Total registered recovery: 260,372
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 4,320
The total number of people tested so far: 2,866,572
Vaccinated : 2,019,163
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,550
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 276,037
Active cases: 11,413
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 150
New cases of recovery: 685
Total registered recovery: 260,302
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,320
The total number of people tested so far: 2,861,598
Vaccinated : 2,010,091
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena