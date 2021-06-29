Ethiopia reported Five new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday

Latest report from the Ministry of Health indicates that five coronavirus patients died across Ethiopia during the past twenty-four hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,550
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 276,037
Active cases: 11,413
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 150
New cases of recovery: 685
Total registered recovery: 260,302
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,320
The total number of people tested so far: 2,861,598
Vaccinated : 2,010,091
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,144
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 275,974
Active cases: 12,040
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 151
New cases of recovery: 573
Total registered recovery:259,617
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,315
The total number of people tested so far: 2,857,048
Vaccinated : 2,003,226
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,334
Newly confirmed cases: 54
Total confirmed cases: 275,935
Active cases: 12,575
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 156
New cases of recovery: 553
Total registered recovery:259,044
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,314
The total number of people tested so far: 2,853,904
Vaccinated : 1,989,297
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,307
Newly confirmed cases: 112
Total confirmed cases: 275,881
Active cases: 13,079
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164
New cases of recovery: 288
Total registered recovery:258,491
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,309
The total number of people tested so far: 2,850,570
Vaccinated :1,988,902
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,396
Newly confirmed cases: 168
Total confirmed cases: 275,769
Active cases: 13,262
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 774
Total registered recovery: 258,203
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,302
The total number of people tested so far: 2,845,263
Vaccinated : 1,988,335
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,525
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 275,601
Active cases: 13,874
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 185
New cases of recovery: 642
Total registered recovery: 257,429
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,296
The total number of people tested so far: 2,839,867
Vaccinated :1,987,927
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,406
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 275,502
Active cases: 14,421
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 256,787
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,292
The total number of people tested so far: 2,835,342
Vaccinated : 1,987,301
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,766
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 275,391
Active cases: 15,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 194
New cases of recovery: 460
Total registered recovery: 255,962
New deaths:4
Total reported death so far: 4,290
The total number of people tested so far: 2,830,936
Vaccinated : 1,982,320
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,177
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 275,318
Active cases: 15,528
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 204
New cases of recovery: 554
Total registered recovery: 255,502
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,286
The total number of people tested so far: 2,828,170
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,338
Newly confirmed cases: 158
Total confirmed cases: 275,194
Active cases: 15,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 201
New cases of recovery: 652
Total registered recovery: 254,948
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,283
The total number of people tested so far: 2,824,993
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
