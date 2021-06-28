39 new coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported only 39 new coronavirus confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to information from the ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,144
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 275,974
Active cases: 12,040
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 151
New cases of recovery: 573
Total registered recovery:259,617
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,315
The total number of people tested so far: 2,857,048
Vaccinated : 2,003,226
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,334
Newly confirmed cases: 54
Total confirmed cases: 275,935
Active cases: 12,575
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 156
New cases of recovery: 553
Total registered recovery:259,044
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,314
The total number of people tested so far: 2,853,904
Vaccinated : 1,989,297
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,307
Newly confirmed cases: 112
Total confirmed cases: 275,881
Active cases: 13,079
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164
New cases of recovery: 288
Total registered recovery:258,491
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,309
The total number of people tested so far: 2,850,570
Vaccinated :1,988,902
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,396
Newly confirmed cases: 168
Total confirmed cases: 275,769
Active cases: 13,262
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 774
Total registered recovery: 258,203
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,302
The total number of people tested so far: 2,845,263
Vaccinated : 1,988,335
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,525
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 275,601
Active cases: 13,874
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 185
New cases of recovery: 642
Total registered recovery: 257,429
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,296
The total number of people tested so far: 2,839,867
Vaccinated :1,987,927
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,406
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 275,502
Active cases: 14,421
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 256,787
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,292
The total number of people tested so far: 2,835,342
Vaccinated : 1,987,301
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,766
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 275,391
Active cases: 15,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 194
New cases of recovery: 460
Total registered recovery: 255,962
New deaths:4
Total reported death so far: 4,290
The total number of people tested so far: 2,830,936
Vaccinated : 1,982,320
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,177
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 275,318
Active cases: 15,528
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 204
New cases of recovery: 554
Total registered recovery: 255,502
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,286
The total number of people tested so far: 2,828,170
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,338
Newly confirmed cases: 158
Total confirmed cases: 275,194
Active cases: 15,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 201
New cases of recovery: 652
Total registered recovery: 254,948
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,283
The total number of people tested so far: 2,824,993
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,702
Newly confirmed cases: 137
Total confirmed cases: 275,036
Active cases: 16,458
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 212
New cases of recovery: 662
Total registered recovery: 254,296
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far:4,280
The total number of people tested so far: 2,819,655
Vaccinated : 1,975,727
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
