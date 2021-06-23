Ethiopia : Active coronavirus case drops to 14,421

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases dropped to 14,421 after 825 new cases of recovery were reported in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,406

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 111

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,502

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,421

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 187

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 256,787

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,292

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,835,342

Vaccinated : 1,987,301

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 2,766

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,391

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,137

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 194

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 460

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 255,962

New deaths:4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,290

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,830,936

Vaccinated : 1,982,320

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,177

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 124

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,318

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,528

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 204

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 554

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 255,502

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,286

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,828,170

Vaccinated : 1,975,957

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,338

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 158

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,194

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,961

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 201

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 652

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 254,948

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,283

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,824,993

Vaccinated : 1,975,957

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,702

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 137

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,036

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,458

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 212

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 662

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 254,296

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,280

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,819,655

Vaccinated : 1,975,727

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,594

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 124

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 274,899

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,987

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 228

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 439

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 253,634

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,276

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,813,953

Vaccinated : 1,974,476

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,764

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 274,775

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,316

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 240

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 744

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 274,775

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,262

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,808,359

Vaccinated : 1,964,005

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,237

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 121

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 274,601

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,888

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 237

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 571

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 252,451

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,260

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,802,595

Vaccinated : 1,962,486

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,399

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 134

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 274,480

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,341

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 242

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 773

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 251,880

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,257

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,797,358

Vaccinated : 1,954,623

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,969

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 274,346

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,987

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 238

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 443

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 251,107

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,250

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,791,959

Vaccinated : 1,948,073

