Ethiopia : Active coronavirus case drops to 14,421

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases dropped to 14,421 after 825 new cases of recovery were reported in the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,406
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 275,502
Active cases: 14,421
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 256,787
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,292
The total number of people tested so far: 2,835,342
Vaccinated : 1,987,301
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,766
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 275,391
Active cases: 15,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 194
New cases of recovery: 460
Total registered recovery: 255,962
New deaths:4
Total reported death so far: 4,290
The total number of people tested so far: 2,830,936
Vaccinated : 1,982,320
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,177
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 275,318
Active cases: 15,528
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 204
New cases of recovery: 554
Total registered recovery: 255,502
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,286
The total number of people tested so far: 2,828,170
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,338
Newly confirmed cases: 158
Total confirmed cases: 275,194
Active cases: 15,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 201
New cases of recovery: 652
Total registered recovery: 254,948
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,283
The total number of people tested so far: 2,824,993
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,702
Newly confirmed cases: 137
Total confirmed cases: 275,036
Active cases: 16,458
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 212
New cases of recovery: 662
Total registered recovery: 254,296
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far:4,280
The total number of people tested so far: 2,819,655
Vaccinated : 1,975,727
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,594
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 274,899
Active cases: 16,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 439
Total registered recovery: 253,634
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far:4,276
The total number of people tested so far: 2,813,953
Vaccinated : 1,974,476
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,764
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 274,775
Active cases: 17,316
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 240
New cases of recovery: 744
Total registered recovery: 274,775
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far:4,262
The total number of people tested so far: 2,808,359
Vaccinated : 1,964,005
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,237
Newly confirmed cases: 121
Total confirmed cases: 274,601
Active cases: 17,888
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237
New cases of recovery: 571
Total registered recovery: 252,451
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,260
The total number of people tested so far: 2,802,595
Vaccinated : 1,962,486
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,399
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 274,480
Active cases: 18,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 242
New cases of recovery: 773
Total registered recovery: 251,880
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,257
The total number of people tested so far: 2,797,358
Vaccinated : 1,954,623
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,969
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 274,346
Active cases: 18,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 443
Total registered recovery: 251,107
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,250
The total number of people tested so far: 2,791,959
Vaccinated : 1,948,073
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena