4 coronavirus related death reported over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported four coronavirus related death over the past twenty-four hours across the country. New recovery cases for the same period is 460
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,766
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 275,391
Active cases: 15,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 194
New cases of recovery: 460
Total registered recovery: 255,962
New deaths:4
Total reported death so far: 4,290
The total number of people tested so far: 2,830,936
Vaccinated : 1,982,320
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,177
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 275,318
Active cases: 15,528
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 204
New cases of recovery: 554
Total registered recovery: 255,502
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,286
The total number of people tested so far: 2,828,170
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,338
Newly confirmed cases: 158
Total confirmed cases: 275,194
Active cases: 15,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 201
New cases of recovery: 652
Total registered recovery: 254,948
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,283
The total number of people tested so far: 2,824,993
Vaccinated : 1,975,957
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,702
Newly confirmed cases: 137
Total confirmed cases: 275,036
Active cases: 16,458
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 212
New cases of recovery: 662
Total registered recovery: 254,296
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far:4,280
The total number of people tested so far: 2,819,655
Vaccinated : 1,975,727
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,594
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 274,899
Active cases: 16,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 439
Total registered recovery: 253,634
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far:4,276
The total number of people tested so far: 2,813,953
Vaccinated : 1,974,476
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,764
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 274,775
Active cases: 17,316
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 240
New cases of recovery: 744
Total registered recovery: 274,775
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far:4,262
The total number of people tested so far: 2,808,359
Vaccinated : 1,964,005
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,237
Newly confirmed cases: 121
Total confirmed cases: 274,601
Active cases: 17,888
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237
New cases of recovery: 571
Total registered recovery: 252,451
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,260
The total number of people tested so far: 2,802,595
Vaccinated : 1,962,486
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,399
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 274,480
Active cases: 18,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 242
New cases of recovery: 773
Total registered recovery: 251,880
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,257
The total number of people tested so far: 2,797,358
Vaccinated : 1,954,623
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,969
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 274,346
Active cases: 18,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 443
Total registered recovery: 251,107
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,250
The total number of people tested so far: 2,791,959
Vaccinated : 1,948,073
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,158
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 274,187
Active cases: 19,279
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 250
New cases of recovery: 575
Total registered recovery: 250,664
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,242
The total number of people tested so far: 2,786,990
Vaccinated : 1,939,970
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
