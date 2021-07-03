Ethiopia reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hrs

The latest update from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicates 45 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours across the country
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,440
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 276,368
Active cases: 11,087
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 135
New cases of recovery: 150
Total registered recovery: 260,949
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,330
The total number of people tested so far: 2,880,886
Vaccinated : 2,034,764
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,976
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 276,323
Active cases: 11,195
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 139
New cases of recovery: 62
Total registered recovery: 260,327
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,327
The total number of people tested so far: 2,876,446
Vaccinated : 2,029,761
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,898
Newly confirmed cases: 76
Total confirmed cases: 276,250
Active cases: 11,186
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 142
New cases of recovery: 365
Total registered recovery: 260,737
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,325
The total number of people tested so far: 2,871,470
Vaccinated : 2,022,116
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,974
Newly confirmed cases: 137
Total confirmed cases: 276,174
Active cases: 11,480
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145
New cases of recovery: 70
Total registered recovery: 260,372
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 4,320
The total number of people tested so far: 2,866,572
Vaccinated : 2,019,163
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,550
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 276,037
Active cases: 11,413
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 150
New cases of recovery: 685
Total registered recovery: 260,302
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,320
The total number of people tested so far: 2,861,598
Vaccinated : 2,010,091
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,144
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 275,974
Active cases: 12,040
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 151
New cases of recovery: 573
Total registered recovery:259,617
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,315
The total number of people tested so far: 2,857,048
Vaccinated : 2,003,226
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,334
Newly confirmed cases: 54
Total confirmed cases: 275,935
Active cases: 12,575
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 156
New cases of recovery: 553
Total registered recovery:259,044
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,314
The total number of people tested so far: 2,853,904
Vaccinated : 1,989,297
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,307
Newly confirmed cases: 112
Total confirmed cases: 275,881
Active cases: 13,079
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164
New cases of recovery: 288
Total registered recovery:258,491
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 4,309
The total number of people tested so far: 2,850,570
Vaccinated :1,988,902
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,396
Newly confirmed cases: 168
Total confirmed cases: 275,769
Active cases: 13,262
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 774
Total registered recovery: 258,203
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,302
The total number of people tested so far: 2,845,263
Vaccinated : 1,988,335
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,525
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 275,601
Active cases: 13,874
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 185
New cases of recovery: 642
Total registered recovery: 257,429
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,296
The total number of people tested so far: 2,839,867
Vaccinated :1,987,927
