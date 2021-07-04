Monday, July 5, 2021
HomeNews76 coronavirus recovery cases reported over the past 24 hours
News
Updated:

76 coronavirus recovery cases reported over the past 24 hours

76 coronavirus recovery cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia _ Coronaviurs _ July 4

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,603
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 67
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,435
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,077
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 131
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 76
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,025
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,331
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,885,489
Vaccinated : 2,036,792
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,440
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,368
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,087
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,949
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,330
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,880,886
Vaccinated : 2,034,764
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,976
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,323
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,195
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 139
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 62
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,327
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,327
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,876,446
Vaccinated : 2,029,761
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,898
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 76
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,250
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,186
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 142
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 365
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,737
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,325
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,871,470
Vaccinated : 2,022,116
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌June 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,974
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 137
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,174
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,480
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 145
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 70
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,372
New deaths: 0
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,320
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,866,572
Vaccinated : 2,019,163
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌June 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,550
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 63
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,037
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,413
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 150
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 685
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,302
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,320
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,861,598
Vaccinated : 2,010,091
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,144
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,974
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,040
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 151
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 573
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:259,617
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,315
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,857,048
Vaccinated : 2,003,226
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,334
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,935
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,575
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 156
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 553
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:259,044
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,314
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,853,904
Vaccinated : 1,989,297
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,307
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 112
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,881
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,079
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 164
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 288
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:258,491
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,309
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,850,570
Vaccinated :1,988,902
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌June 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,396
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 275,769
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,262
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 167
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 774
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 258,203
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,302
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,845,263
Vaccinated : 1,988,335
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News