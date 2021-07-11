Ethiopia : No coronavirus related death in the past 24 hours

No coronavirus related death reported in Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours, as indicated in Ministry of Health update
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,630
Newly confirmed cases: 87
Total confirmed cases: 277,071
Active cases: 10,737
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 122
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 261,989
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 4,343
The total number of people tested so far: 2,920,624
Vaccinated :2,058,333
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,410
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 276,984
Active cases: 10,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:121
New cases of recovery: 46
Total registered recovery: 261,979
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,343
The total number of people tested so far: 2,915,994
Vaccinated :2,058,122
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,357
Newly confirmed cases: 72
Total confirmed cases: 276,871
Active cases: 10,594
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 126
New cases of recovery: 116
Total registered recovery: 261,933
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,342
The total number of people tested so far: 2,910,584
Vaccinated : 2,055, 593
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,694
Newly confirmed cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 276,799
Active cases: 10,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 123
New cases of recovery: 68
Total registered recovery: 261,817
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,341
The total number of people tested so far: 2,904,227
Vaccinated : 2,055,126
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,772
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 276,683
Active cases: 10,594
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 126
New cases of recovery: 93
Total registered recovery: 261,749
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,338
The total number of people tested so far: 2,899,263
Vaccinated : 2,053,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,837
Newly confirmed cases: 95
Total confirmed cases: 276,598
Active cases: 10,605
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 129
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 261,656
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,335
The total number of people tested so far: 2,984,491
Vaccinated : 2,049,573
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,165
Newly confirmed cases: 68
Total confirmed cases: 276,503
Active cases: 11,013
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 135
New cases of recovery: 131
Total registered recovery: 261,156
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,332
The total number of people tested so far: 2,889,654
Vaccinated : 2,047,751
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,603
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases: 276,435
Active cases: 11,077
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 131
New cases of recovery: 76
Total registered recovery: 261,025
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,331
The total number of people tested so far: 2,885,489
Vaccinated : 2,036,792
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,440
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 276,368
Active cases: 11,087
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 135
New cases of recovery: 150
Total registered recovery: 260,949
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,330
The total number of people tested so far: 2,880,886
Vaccinated : 2,034,764
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,976
Newly confirmed cases: 73
Total confirmed cases: 276,323
Active cases: 11,195
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 139
New cases of recovery: 62
Total registered recovery: 260,327
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,327
The total number of people tested so far: 2,876,446
Vaccinated : 2,029,761
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena