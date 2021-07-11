Ethiopia : No coronavirus related death in the past 24 hours

No coronavirus related death reported in Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours, as indicated in Ministry of Health update

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,630

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,071

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,737

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 122

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 10

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,989

New deaths: 0

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,920,624

Vaccinated :2,058,333

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,410

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 113

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,984

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,660

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:121

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 46

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,979

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915,994

Vaccinated :2,058,122

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,357

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 72

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,871

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,594

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 126

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 116

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,933

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,342

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,910,584

Vaccinated : 2,055, 593

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,694

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 116

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,799

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 123

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 68

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,817

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,341

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,904,227

Vaccinated : 2,055,126

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,772

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,683

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,594

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 126

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,749

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,338

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,899,263

Vaccinated : 2,053,298

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,837

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 95

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,598

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,605

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 129

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,656

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,335

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,984,491

Vaccinated : 2,049,573

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,165

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 68

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,503

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,013

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,156

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,332

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,889,654

Vaccinated : 2,047,751

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,603

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 67

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,435

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,077

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 131

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 76

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,025

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,331

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,885,489

Vaccinated : 2,036,792

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,440

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,368

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,087

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,949

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,330

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,880,886

Vaccinated : 2,034,764

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,976

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,323

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,195

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 139

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 62

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,327

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,327

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,876,446

Vaccinated : 2,029,761

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

