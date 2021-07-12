Monday, July 12, 2021
Ethiopia reported 66 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 66 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours across the country

Graphic : MOH

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,358
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 66
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,137
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,770
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 121
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 33
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,022
New deaths: 0
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,924,982
Vaccinated : 2,062,456
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,630
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,071
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,737
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 122
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 10
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,989
New deaths: 0
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,920,624
Vaccinated :2,058,333
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,410
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 113
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,984
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,660
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:121
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 46
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,979
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915,994
Vaccinated :2,058,122
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,357
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 72
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,871
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,594
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 126
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 116
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,933
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,342
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,910,584
Vaccinated : 2,055, 593
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,694
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 116
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,799
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,639
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 123
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 68
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,817
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,341
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,904,227
Vaccinated : 2,055,126
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,772
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,683
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,594
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 126
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,749
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,338
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,899,263
Vaccinated : 2,053,298
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,837
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 95
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,598
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,605
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 129
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,656
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,335
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,984,491
Vaccinated : 2,049,573
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,165
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 68
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,503
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,013
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,156
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,332
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,889,654
Vaccinated : 2,047,751
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,603
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 67
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,435
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,077
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 131
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 76
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,025
New deaths: 1
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,331
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,885,489
Vaccinated : 2,036,792
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,440
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 276,368
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,087
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 135
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 260,949
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,330
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,880,886
Vaccinated : 2,034,764
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
