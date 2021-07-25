Ethiopia low coronavirus recovery cases reported over the past 24 hours

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ethiopia is increasing as daily recovery cases are dropping, as indicated in the Ministry of Health latest update. Check out information provided below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,481
Newly confirmed cases: 97
Total confirmed cases: 278,543
Active cases: 11,310
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 278,543
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,369
The total number of people tested so far: 2,984,666
Vaccinated : 2,175,114
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,873
Newly confirmed cases: 213
Total confirmed cases: 278,446
Active cases: 11,229
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 191
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 262,848
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,367
The total number of people tested so far: 2,981,185
Vaccinated : 2,171,831
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,543
Newly confirmed cases: 128
Total confirmed cases: 278,233
Active cases: 11,116
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 166
New cases of recovery: 58
Total registered recovery: 262,750
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,365
The total number of people tested so far: 2,976,312
Vaccinated : 2,160,707
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,632
Newly confirmed cases: 146
Total confirmed cases: 278,105
Active cases: 11,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 160
New cases of recovery: 104
Total registered recovery: 262,692
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,363
The total number of people tested so far: 2,970,769
Vaccinated : 2,155,657
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,750
Newly confirmed cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 277,959
Active cases: 11,009
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 262,588
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,360
The total number of people tested so far: 2,966,137
Vaccinated : 2,147,638
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,400
Newly confirmed cases:97
Total confirmed cases: 277,877
Active cases: 10,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 144
New cases of recovery: 93
Total registered recovery: 262,550
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,359
The total number of people tested so far: 2,962,387
Vaccinated : 2,144,550
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,447
Newly confirmed cases: 84
Total confirmed cases: 277,780
Active cases: 10,964
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 143
Total registered recovery: 262,457
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 4,357
The total number of people tested so far: 2,958,987
Vaccinated : 2,135,430
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,102
Newly confirmed cases: 81
Total confirmed cases: 277,023
Active cases: 11,023
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 133
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 262,314
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,357
The total number of people tested so far: 2,955,540
Vaccinated : 2,134,954
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,645
Newly confirmed cases: 79
Total confirmed cases: 277,615
Active cases: 10,994
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 132
New cases of recovery: 28
Total registered recovery: 262,265
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,354
The total number of people tested so far: 2,951,438
Vaccinated : 2,129,768
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,787
Newly confirmed cases: 93
Total confirmed cases: 277,536
Active cases: 10,945
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 129
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 4,352
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,352
The total number of people tested so far: 2,946,793
Vaccinated : 2,111,842
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena