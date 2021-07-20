Ethiopia reported 97 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

97 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,400

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:97

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,877

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,966

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 144

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,550

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,359

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,962,387

Vaccinated : 2,144,550

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,447

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,780

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,964

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 138

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,457

New deaths: 0

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,357

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,958,987

Vaccinated : 2,135,430

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,102

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 81

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,023

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,023

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 133

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 49

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,314

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,357

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,955,540

Vaccinated : 2,134,954

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,645

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 79

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,615

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,994

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 132

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 28

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,265

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,354

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,951,438

Vaccinated : 2,129,768

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,787

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 93

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,536

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,945

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 129

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 31

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 4,352

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,352

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,946,793

Vaccinated : 2,111,842

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,591

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 125

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,443

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,885

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 127

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 39

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,206

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,350

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,941,006

Vaccinated : 2,090,997

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,553

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 106

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,318

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,800

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 125

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 65

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,167

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,349

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,935,415

Vaccinated : 2,077,549

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,880

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,212

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,761

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 114

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 80

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,102

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,347

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,929,862

Vaccinated : 2,064,777

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,358

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 66

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,137

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,770

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 121

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 33

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262,022

New deaths: 0

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,924,982

Vaccinated : 2,062,456

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update ‌‌July 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,630

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 277,071

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 10,737

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 122

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 10

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 261,989

New deaths: 0

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,343

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,920,624

Vaccinated :2,058,333



