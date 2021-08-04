Eight coronavirus related death reported in Ethiopia

Eight coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The number of new cases has been increasing in recent weeks
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,916
Newly confirmed cases: 511
Total confirmed cases: 281,811
Active cases: 13,398
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308
New cases of recovery: 123
Total registered recovery: 264,008
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,403
The total number of people tested so far: 3,040,755
Vaccinated : 2,250,893
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,297
Newly confirmed cases: 467
Total confirmed cases: 281,300
Active cases: 13,018
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 283
New cases of recovery: 191
Total registered recovery: 263,885
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,395
The total number of people tested so far: 3,034,839
Vaccinated : 2,227,813
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,942
Newly confirmed cases: 268
Total confirmed cases: 280,833
Active cases: 12,746
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 107
Total registered recovery: 263,694
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,391
The total number of people tested so far: 3,028,542
Vaccinated : 2,221,206
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,547
Newly confirmed cases: 200
Total confirmed cases: 280,565
Active cases: 12,586
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 240
New cases of recovery: 87
Total registered recovery: 263,587
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,390
The total number of people tested so far: 3,023,600
Vaccinated : 2,220,183
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,457
Newly confirmed cases: 341
Total confirmed cases: 280,365
Active cases: 12,478
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 223
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 263,500
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,385
The total number of people tested so far: 3,019,053
Vaccinated : 2,217,097
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,114
Newly confirmed cases: 395
Total confirmed cases: 280,024
Active cases: 12,214
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 229
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 263,425
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,383
The total number of people tested so far: 3,013,596
Vaccinated : 2,216,338
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6, 803
Newly confirmed cases: 476
Total confirmed cases: 279,629
Active cases: 11,854
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 326
Total registered recovery: 263,392
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,381
The total number of people tested so far: 3,006,482
Vaccinated : 2,204,417
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,039
Newly confirmed cases: 233
Total confirmed cases: 279,153
Active cases: 11,709
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 263,066
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,376
The total number of people tested so far: 2,999,679
Vaccinated : 2,197,813
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,386
Newly confirmed cases: 203
Total confirmed cases: 278,920
Active cases: 11,576
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 233
New cases of recovery: 43
Total registered recovery: 262,968
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,374
The total number of people tested so far: 2,994,640
Vaccinated : 2,184,338
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,588
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 278,717
Active cases: 11,419
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 213
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 262,925
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,371
The total number of people tested so far: 2,989,254
Vaccinated : 2,179,990
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,481
Newly confirmed cases: 97
Total confirmed cases: 278,543
Active cases: 11,310
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 278,543
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,369
The total number of people tested so far: 2,984,666
Vaccinated : 2,175,114
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,873
Newly confirmed cases: 213
Total confirmed cases: 278,446
Active cases: 11,229
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 191
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 262,848
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,367
The total number of people tested so far: 2,981,185
Vaccinated : 2,171,831
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,543
Newly confirmed cases: 128
Total confirmed cases: 278,233
Active cases: 11,116
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 166
New cases of recovery: 58
Total registered recovery: 262,750
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,365
The total number of people tested so far: 2,976,312
Vaccinated : 2,160,707
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,632
Newly confirmed cases: 146
Total confirmed cases: 278,105
Active cases: 11,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 160
New cases of recovery: 104
Total registered recovery: 262,692
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 4,363
The total number of people tested so far: 2,970,769
Vaccinated : 2,155,657
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,750
Newly confirmed cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 277,959
Active cases: 11,009
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 262,588
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 4,360
The total number of people tested so far: 2,966,137
Vaccinated : 2,147,638
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
