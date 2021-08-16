Ethiopia : Coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit 434

434 coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Unit across Ethiopia, according to the latest report from the Ministry Of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,173

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:688

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:289,962

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,882

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 434

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 218

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,589

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,489

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,120,043

Vaccinated : 2,314,394

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,072

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 486

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 289,274

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:19,423

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 388

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,371

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,478

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,114,870

Vaccinated : 2,311,076

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,647

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 629

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 288,788

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:19,009

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 391

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,306

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,471

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,109,798

Vaccinated : 2,311,076

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,430

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 975

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 288,159

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,500

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,197

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,460

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,104,151

Vaccinated : 2,311,076

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,420

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 898

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 287,184

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,795

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 353

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,935

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,452

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,096,721

Vaccinated : 2,302,496

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,789

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 873

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 286,286

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,962

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 342

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 74

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,872

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,450

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,089,301

Vaccinated : 2,297,485

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,518

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 882

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 285,413

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,173

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 324

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,798

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,440

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,082,512

Vaccinated : 2,291,339

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,610

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 284,531

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,426

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 302

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 56

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,673

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,430

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,074,994

Vaccinated : 2,286,107

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,791

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 424

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 284,091

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,046

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 305

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,617

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,426

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,069,384

Vaccinated :2,270,390

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,302

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 585

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 283,667

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,932

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 275

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,312

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,421

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,063,593

Vaccinated : 2,267,254

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,938

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 584

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 283,082

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,440

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 276

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 60

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,225

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,415

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,056,291

Vaccinated : 2,267,254

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,598

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 687

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 282,498

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,925

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 157

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,165

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,406

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,048,353

Vaccinated : 2,254,270

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,916

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 511

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 281,811

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,398

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 123

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,008

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,403

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,040,755

Vaccinated : 2,250,893

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,297

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 467

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 281,300

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,018

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 283

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 191

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,885

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,395

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,034,839

Vaccinated : 2,227,813

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,942

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,833

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,746

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 265

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 107

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,694

New deaths: 1

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,391

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,028,542

Vaccinated : 2,221,206

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,547

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,565

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,586

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 240

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,587

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,390

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,023,600

Vaccinated : 2,220,183

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌July 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,457

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 341

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,365

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,478

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 223

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 67

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,500

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,385

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,019,053

Vaccinated : 2,217,097

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌July 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,114

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 395

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280,024

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,214

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 33

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 263,425

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,383

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,013,596

Vaccinated : 2,216,338

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

