1,040 new coronavirus confirmed cases reported on Sunday

1,040 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the update from the Ministry of Health

Graphics : MOH

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,467

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,040

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 306,117

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:26,894

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 602

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,062

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 274,577

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,644

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,225,641

Vaccinated :2,435,730

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,112

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,906

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 305,077

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:26,929

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 587

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 856

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 273,515

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,631

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,219,174

Vaccinated : 2,434,041

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,292

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,458

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 303,171

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,892

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 580

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 840

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 272,659

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,618

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,210,062

Vaccinated : 2,428,296

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,620

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,621

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 301,713

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,286

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 561

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 707

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 271,819

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,606

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,200,770

Vaccinated : 2,394,866

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,804

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,095

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 300,092

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,385

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 532

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 282

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 271,112

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,593

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,190,150

Vaccinated : 2,391,026

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,938

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,266

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 297,997

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,565

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 522

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 659

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 270,830

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,580

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,179,346

Vaccinated : 2,377,658

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,353

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 927

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 296,731

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,987

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 510

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,039

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 270,171

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,571

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,170,408

Vaccinated : 2,349,283

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,108

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 295,804

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,109

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 484

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 880

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 269,132

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,561

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,164,055

Vaccinated : 2,343,609

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,282

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 295,019

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,212

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 478

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 845

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 268,252

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,553

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,157,947

Vaccinated : 2,335,071

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,814

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,006

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 293,737

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,789

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 463

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 615

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 267,407

New deaths: 21

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,539

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,148,930

Vaccinated : 2,334,742

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,149

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 928

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 292,731

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,419

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 462

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 712

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 266,792

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,518

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,142,116

Vaccinated : 2,333,796

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,686

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 985

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 291,803

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,216

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 448

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 417

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 266,080

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,505

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,134,967

Vaccinated : 2,332,368

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,238

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:856

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 290,818

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,658

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 74

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,663

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,495

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,127,281

Vaccinated : 2,326,531

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,173

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:688

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:289,962

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,882

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 434

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 218

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,589

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,489

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,120,043

Vaccinated : 2,314,394

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,072

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 486

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 289,274

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:19,423

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 388

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,371

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,478

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,114,870

Vaccinated : 2,311,076

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,647

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 629

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 288,788

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:19,009

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 391

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,306

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,471

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,109,798

Vaccinated : 2,311,076

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,430

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 975

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 288,159

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,500

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,197

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,460

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,104,151

Vaccinated : 2,311,076

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,420

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 898

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 287,184

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,795

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 353

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,935

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,452

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,096,721

Vaccinated : 2,302,496

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com