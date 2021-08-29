Sunday, August 29, 2021
1,040 new coronavirus confirmed cases reported on Sunday

1,040 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the update from the Ministry of Health

Graphics : MOH

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,467
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,040
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 306,117
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:26,894
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 602
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,062
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 274,577
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,644
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,225,641
Vaccinated :2,435,730
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,112
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,906
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 305,077
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:26,929
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 587
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 856
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 273,515
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,631
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,219,174
Vaccinated : 2,434,041
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,292
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,458
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 303,171
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,892
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 580
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 840
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 272,659
New deaths: 12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,618
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,210,062
Vaccinated : 2,428,296
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,620
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,621
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 301,713
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,286
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 561
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 707
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 271,819
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,606
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,200,770
Vaccinated : 2,394,866
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,804
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,095
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 300,092
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,385
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 532
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 282
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 271,112
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,593
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,190,150
Vaccinated : 2,391,026
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,938
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,266
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 297,997
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,565
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 522
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 659
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 270,830
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,580
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,179,346
Vaccinated : 2,377,658
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,353
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 927
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 296,731
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,987
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 510
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,039
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 270,171
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,571
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,170,408
Vaccinated : 2,349,283
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,108
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 295,804
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,109
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 484
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 880
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 269,132
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,561
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,164,055
Vaccinated : 2,343,609
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,282
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 295,019
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,212
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 478
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 845
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 268,252
New deaths: 14
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,553
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,157,947
Vaccinated : 2,335,071
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,814
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,006
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 293,737
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,789
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 463
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 615
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 267,407
New deaths: 21
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,539
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,148,930
Vaccinated : 2,334,742
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,149
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 928
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 292,731
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,419
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 462
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 712
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 266,792
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,518
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,142,116
Vaccinated : 2,333,796
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,686
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 985
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 291,803
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,216
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 448
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 417
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 266,080
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,505
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,134,967
Vaccinated : 2,332,368
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,238
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:856
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 290,818
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,658
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 74
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,663
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,495
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,127,281
Vaccinated : 2,326,531
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,173
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:688
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:289,962
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,882
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 434
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 218
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,589
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,489
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,120,043
Vaccinated : 2,314,394
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,072
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 486
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 289,274
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:19,423
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 388
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,371
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,478
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,114,870
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,647
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 629
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 288,788
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:19,009
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 391
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,306
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,471
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,109,798
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,430
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 975
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 288,159
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,500
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 262
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 265,197
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,460
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,104,151
Vaccinated : 2,311,076
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌August 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,420
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 898
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 287,184
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,795
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 353
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 63
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 264,935
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,452
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,096,721
Vaccinated : 2,302,496
