Ethiopia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

The latest update from the Ministry of Health shows, among other coronavirus related updates, 1,687 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed across Ethiopia in the past 24 hours



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,488

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,687

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 327,066

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,474

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 778

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,463

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 294,555

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,035

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,348,560

Vaccinated : 2,879,482

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,015

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,664

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 325,379

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,284

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 783

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,146

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 293.092

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,001

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,339,072

Vaccinated : 2,339,171

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,681

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 611

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 323,715

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,800

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 751

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,198

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 291,946

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,967

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,330,057

Vaccinated : 2,334,572

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,470

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 472

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 323,104

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:27,425

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 746

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 762

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 290,748

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,929

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,325,376

Vaccinated : 2,794,490

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,169

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 845

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 322,632

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,737

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 733

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,142

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 289,986

New deaths: 23

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,907

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,321,906

Vaccinated : 2,754,008

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,177

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,334

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 321,787

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,057

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 753

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,697

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 288,844

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,844

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,316,737

Vaccinated : 2,750,241

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,758

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 320,453

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,447

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 756

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 763

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 287,147

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,857

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,309,560

Vaccinated : 2,726,015

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,353

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,529

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 319,101

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 286,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 726

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 883

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 286,384

New deaths: 26

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,830

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,301,802

Vaccinated : 2,654,956

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,839

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,398

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 317,572

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,265

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 744

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 606

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 285,501

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,804

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,293,449

Vaccinated : 2,582,951

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,679

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 316,174

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,492

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 727

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 904

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 284,895

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,785

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,284,610

Vaccinated : 2,575,687

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,516

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 314,984

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,228

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 727

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 840

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,984

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,734

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,277,931

Vaccinated : 2,523,079

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 4, 2021

