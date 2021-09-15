Ethiopia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

The latest update from the Ministry of Health shows, among other coronavirus related updates, 1,687 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed across Ethiopia in the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,488
Newly confirmed cases: 1,687
Total confirmed cases: 327,066
Active cases: 27,474
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 778
New cases of recovery: 1,463
Total registered recovery: 294,555
New deaths: 34
Total reported death so far: 5,035
The total number of people tested so far: 3,348,560
Vaccinated : 2,879,482
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,015
Newly confirmed cases: 1,664
Total confirmed cases: 325,379
Active cases: 27,284
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 783
New cases of recovery: 1,146
Total registered recovery: 293.092
New deaths: 34
Total reported death so far: 5,001
The total number of people tested so far: 3,339,072
Vaccinated : 2,339,171
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,681
Newly confirmed cases: 611
Total confirmed cases: 323,715
Active cases: 26,800
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 751
New cases of recovery: 1,198
Total registered recovery: 291,946
New deaths: 38
Total reported death so far: 4,967
The total number of people tested so far: 3,330,057
Vaccinated : 2,334,572
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,470
Newly confirmed cases: 472
Total confirmed cases: 323,104
Active cases:27,425
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 746
New cases of recovery: 762
Total registered recovery: 290,748
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 4,929
The total number of people tested so far: 3,325,376
Vaccinated : 2,794,490
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,169
Newly confirmed cases: 845
Total confirmed cases: 322,632
Active cases: 27,737
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 733
New cases of recovery: 1,142
Total registered recovery: 289,986
New deaths: 23
Total reported death so far: 4,907
The total number of people tested so far: 3,321,906
Vaccinated : 2,754,008
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,177
Newly confirmed cases: 1,334
Total confirmed cases: 321,787
Active cases: 28,057
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 753
New cases of recovery: 1,697
Total registered recovery: 288,844
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 4,844
The total number of people tested so far: 3,316,737
Vaccinated : 2,750,241
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,758
Newly confirmed cases: 1,352
Total confirmed cases: 320,453
Active cases: 28,447
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 756
New cases of recovery: 763
Total registered recovery: 287,147
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 4,857
The total number of people tested so far: 3,309,560
Vaccinated : 2,726,015
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,353
Newly confirmed cases: 1,529
Total confirmed cases: 319,101
Active cases: 286,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 726
New cases of recovery: 883
Total registered recovery: 286,384
New deaths: 26
Total reported death so far: 4,830
The total number of people tested so far: 3,301,802
Vaccinated : 2,654,956
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,839
Newly confirmed cases: 1,398
Total confirmed cases: 317,572
Active cases: 27,265
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 744
New cases of recovery: 606
Total registered recovery: 285,501
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 4,804
The total number of people tested so far: 3,293,449
Vaccinated : 2,582,951
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,679
Newly confirmed cases: 1,190
Total confirmed cases: 316,174
Active cases: 26,492
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 727
New cases of recovery: 904
Total registered recovery: 284,895
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 4,785
The total number of people tested so far: 3,284,610
Vaccinated : 2,575,687
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,659
Newly confirmed cases: 1,516
Total confirmed cases: 314,984
Active cases: 26,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 727
New cases of recovery: 840
Total registered recovery: 314,984
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 4,734
The total number of people tested so far: 3,277,931
Vaccinated : 2,523,079
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 4, 2021
