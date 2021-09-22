Ethiopia reported 47 new coronavirus related death on Wednesday

47 new coronavirus related deaths reported over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia. The number of newly confirmed COVID 19 patients for the same period is 1,489

Lia Tadesse , Minister for Health (Photo : File /ENA)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,379

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,489

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 336,762

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,738

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 789

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 304,768

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,254

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,409,507

Vaccinated : 3,281,470

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,463

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,575

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 335,273

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,475

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 835

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,804

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 303,589

New deaths: 43

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,207

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,400,128

Vaccinated : 3,225,168

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,351

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 737

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:333,698

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,747

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 831

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,101

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 301,785

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,164

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,389,665

Vaccinated : 3,184,627

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,327

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 958

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:332,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,145

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 784

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,572

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 300,684

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,130

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,384,314

Vaccinated : 3,018,870

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,464

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,509

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 332,003

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,774

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 800

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,760

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 298,112

New deaths: 25

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,115

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,377,987

Vaccinated : 2,966,309

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,238

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,759

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 330,494

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,050

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 789

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 748

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 296,352

New deaths: 31

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,090

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,368,523

Vaccinated : 2,960,109

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,725

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,669

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 328,735

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,070

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 806

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,049

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 295,604

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,059

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,358,285

Vaccinated : 2,917,433

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,488

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,687

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 327,066

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,474

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 778

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,463

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 294,555

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,035

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,348,560

Vaccinated : 2,879,482

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,015

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,664

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 325,379

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,284

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 783

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,146

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 293.092

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,001

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,339,072

Vaccinated : 2,339,171

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,681

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 611

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 323,715

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,800

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 751

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,198

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 291,946

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,967

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,330,057

Vaccinated : 2,334,572

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,470

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 472

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 323,104

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:27,425

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 746

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 762

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 290,748

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,929

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,325,376

Vaccinated : 2,794,490

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,169

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 845

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 322,632

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,737

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 733

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,142

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 289,986

New deaths: 23

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,907

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,321,906

Vaccinated : 2,754,008

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

