Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeNews47 new coronavirus deaths reported over the past 24 hours
News
Updated:

47 new coronavirus deaths reported over the past 24 hours

The latest report from the Ministry of Health indicates that 47 coronavirus patients died across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus _

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,025
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 697
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 348,669
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,774
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 771
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 713
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 315,171
New deaths:47
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,722
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,497,799
Vaccinated : 2,868,247
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,004
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 888
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347,972
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,837
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 776
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 443
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,458
New deaths:45
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,675
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,491,774
Vaccinated : 2,853,534
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,752
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,410
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347,084
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,437
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 802
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,209
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,015
New deaths:48
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,630
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,484,770
Vaccinated : 2,856,031
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,226
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 345,674
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,284
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 790
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,099
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 312,806
New deaths: 48
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,582
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474,018
Vaccinated : 2,853,785
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,750
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,218
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 344,322
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,079
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 806
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 468
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 310,707
New deaths: 46
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,534
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,463,792
Vaccinated : 2,827,455
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,366
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 799
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 343,104
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 780
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,301
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 310,239
New deaths: 49
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,488
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,545,042
Vaccinated : 2,797,751
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,422
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 591
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 342,305
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,926
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 791
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 543
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,938
New deaths: 38
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,439
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,446,676
Vaccinated : 2,785,637
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,076
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 869
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 341,714
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,916
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 798
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 539
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,395
New deaths: 32
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,401
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,442,254
Vaccinated : 2,776,985
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,722
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,187
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 340,845
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,618
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 793
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,568
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 307,856
New deaths: 38
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,369
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,436,178
Vaccinated : 2,760,230
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,468
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 339,658
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,037
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 813
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,065
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 306,288
New deaths: 40
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,331
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,428,456
Vaccinated : 2,751,057
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,481
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,544
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 338,306
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,790
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 799
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 455
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 305,223
New deaths: 37
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,291
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,418,988
Vaccinated : 2,729,775
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,379
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,489
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 336,762
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,738
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 789
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,179
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 304,768
New deaths: 47
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,254
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,409,507
Vaccinated : 3,281,470
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
_
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News