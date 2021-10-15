Ethiopia : 795 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday

795 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. Number of deaths during the same period is 28, according to latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,889

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 795

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,345

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,053

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 627

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,121

New deaths: 28

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,169

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,591,360

Vaccinated : 3,035,218

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,253

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 357,550

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,672

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 650

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 870

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 326,735

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,141

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,582,493

Vaccinated : 3,018,566

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,382

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 929

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 356,772

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,802

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 708

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 325,865

New deaths: 37

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,103

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,574,218

Vaccinated : 3,005,299

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,126

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 842

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,843

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,787

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 715

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 538

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,988

New deaths: 40

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,564,836

Vaccinated : 2,993,304

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,727

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 525

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,001

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,523

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 735

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 945

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,450

New deaths: 36

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,026

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,557,710

Vaccinated : 2,973,677

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,352

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 443

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,476

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,979

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 745

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 323,505

New deaths: 40

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,990

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551,983

Vaccinated : 2,958,714

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,524

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 608

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,033

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,068

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 736

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 322,013

New deaths:29

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,950

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,546,631

Vaccinated : 2,956,130

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,415

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 921

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 353,425

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,807

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:745

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,706

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 321,695

New deaths:33

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,921

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,540,107

Vaccinated : 2,954,776

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,517

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,166

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 352,504

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,625

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 319,989

New deaths:45

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,888

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531,692

Vaccinated : 2,943,541

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,216

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,134

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 351,338

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,597

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 765

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 889

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,896

New deaths:32

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,843

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,522,175

Vaccinated : 2,924,511

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,265

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 973

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 350,204

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 933

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,007

New deaths:46

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,811

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,512,959

Vaccinated : 2,900,826

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 562

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 349,231

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,390

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 760

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,903

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 317,074

New deaths:43

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,765

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,503,694

Vaccinated : 2,890,113

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

