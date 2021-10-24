Ethiopia reported 2,471 new coronavirus recovery cases over the past 24 hours. New confirmed cases during the same period is 247

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,377

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 247

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,335

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,559

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 523

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,471

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 335,416

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,358

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,650,175

Vaccinated : 3,217,099

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,762

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 441

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,088

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,794

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 528

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 463

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,945

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,347

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,644,798

Vaccinated : 3,211,211

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,292

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,647

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,830

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 512

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,215

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,482

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,333

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,638,036

Vaccinated : 3,201,732

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,340

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 524

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,027

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,442

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 518

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 446

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 331,267

New deaths: 29

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,316

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,630,744

Vaccinated : 3,114,045

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,444

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 622

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 360,503

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,393

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 542

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 487

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,821

New deaths: 29

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,287

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,623,404

Vaccinated : 3,077,505

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,810

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,881

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,287

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 555

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,077

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,334

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,258

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,614,960

Vaccinated : 3,046,441

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,743

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 248

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,495

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 601

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 295

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 329,257

New deaths: 21

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,238

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,609,150

Vaccinated : 3,043,537

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,456

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 508

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,247

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,066

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 599

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 441

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,962

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,217

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,604,407

Vaccinated : 3,042,671

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,591

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 394

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,739

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,019

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 613

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 400

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,521

New deaths: 28

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,197

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,597,951

Vaccinated : 3,040,483

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,889

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 795

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,345

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,053

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 627

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,121

New deaths: 28

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,169

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,591,360

Vaccinated : 3,035,218

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,253

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 357,550

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,672

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 650

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 870

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 326,735

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,141

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,582,493

Vaccinated : 3,018,566

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,382

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 929

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 356,772

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,802

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 708

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 325,865

New deaths: 37

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,103

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,574,218

Vaccinated : 3,005,299

