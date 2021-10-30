Ethiopia reported 14 coronavirus related deaths over the past 24 hrs

14 coronavirus related deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia, according to a report by the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,458
Newly confirmed cases: 384
Total confirmed cases: 364,960
Active cases: 19,187
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 425
New cases of recovery: 228
Total registered recovery: 339,320
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 6,451
The total number of people tested so far: 3,662,421
Vaccinated : 3,500,086
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,753
Newly confirmed cases: 478
Total confirmed cases: 364,576
Active cases: 19,045
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 316
Total registered recovery: 339,092
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 6,437
The total number of people tested so far: 3,684,963
Vaccinated : 3,464,375
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,578
Newly confirmed cases: 386
Total confirmed cases: 364,098
Active cases: 18,892
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 486
New cases of recovery: 365
Total registered recovery: 338,776
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 6,428
The total number of people tested so far: 3,677,210
Vaccinated : 3,418,934
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,815
Newly confirmed cases: 472
Total confirmed cases: 363,712
Active cases: 18,887
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 510
New cases of recovery: 1,497
Total registered recovery: 338,411
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 6,412
The total number of people tested so far: 3,670,632
Vaccinated : 3,355,370
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,939
Newly confirmed cases: 568
Total confirmed cases: 363,240
Active cases: 19,931
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 484
New cases of recovery: 752
Total registered recovery: 336,914
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 6,393
The total number of people tested so far: 3,663,817
Vaccinated : 3,287,420
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,703
Newly confirmed cases: 337
Total confirmed cases: 362,672
Active cases: 20,131
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 491
New cases of recovery: 746
Total registered recovery: 336,162
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 6,377
The total number of people tested so far: 3,655,878
Vaccinated : 3,264,531
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,377
Newly confirmed cases: 247
Total confirmed cases: 362,335
Active cases: 20,559
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 523
New cases of recovery: 2,471
Total registered recovery: 335,416
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,358
The total number of people tested so far: 3,650,175
Vaccinated : 3,217,099
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,762
Newly confirmed cases: 441
Total confirmed cases: 362,088
Active cases: 22,794
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 528
New cases of recovery: 463
Total registered recovery: 332,945
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 6,347
The total number of people tested so far: 3,644,798
Vaccinated : 3,211,211
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,292
Newly confirmed cases: 620
Total confirmed cases: 361,647
Active cases: 22,830
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 512
New cases of recovery: 1,215
Total registered recovery: 332,482
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 6,333
The total number of people tested so far: 3,638,036
Vaccinated : 3,201,732
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,340
Newly confirmed cases: 524
Total confirmed cases: 361,027
Active cases:23,442
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 518
New cases of recovery: 446
Total registered recovery: 331,267
New deaths: 29
Total reported death so far: 6,316
The total number of people tested so far: 3,630,744
Vaccinated : 3,114,045
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,444
Newly confirmed cases: 622
Total confirmed cases: 360,503
Active cases:23,393
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 542
New cases of recovery: 487
Total registered recovery: 330,821
New deaths: 29
Total reported death so far: 6,287
The total number of people tested so far: 3,623,404
Vaccinated : 3,077,505
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,810
Newly confirmed cases: 386
Total confirmed cases: 359,881
Active cases:23,287
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 555
New cases of recovery: 1,077
Total registered recovery: 330,334
New deaths: 20
Total reported death so far: 6,258
The total number of people tested so far: 3,614,960
Vaccinated : 3,046,441
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com