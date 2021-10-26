Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Updated:

568 new coronavirus patients confirmed on Tuesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 568 new coronavirus patients had been confirmed over the pat 24 hours. The number of coronavirus related deaths reported during the same period is 16

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus
Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (Photo : file/ENA)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,939
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 568
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 363,240
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,931
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 484
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 752
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 336,914
New deaths: 16
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,393
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,663,817
Vaccinated : 3,287,420
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,703
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 337
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,672
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,131
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 491
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 746
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 336,162
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,377
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,655,878
Vaccinated : 3,264,531
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,377
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 247
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,335
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,559
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 523
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,471
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 335,416
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,358
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,650,175
Vaccinated : 3,217,099
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,762
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 441
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,088
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,794
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 528
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 463
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,945
New deaths: 14
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,347
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,644,798
Vaccinated : 3,211,211
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,292
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,647
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,830
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 512
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,215
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,482
New deaths: 17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,333
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,638,036
Vaccinated : 3,201,732
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,340
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 524
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,027
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,442
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 518
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 446
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 331,267
New deaths: 29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,316
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,630,744
Vaccinated : 3,114,045
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,444
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 622
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 360,503
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,393
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 542
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 487
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,821
New deaths: 29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,287
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,623,404
Vaccinated : 3,077,505
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,810
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,881
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,287
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 555
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,077
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,334
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,258
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,614,960
Vaccinated : 3,046,441
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,743
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 248
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,495
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 601
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 295
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 329,257
New deaths: 21
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,238
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,609,150
Vaccinated : 3,043,537
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,456
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 508
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,247
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,066
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 599
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 441
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,962
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,217
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,604,407
Vaccinated : 3,042,671
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,591
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 394
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,739
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,019
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 613
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 400
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,521
New deaths: 28
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,197
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,597,951
Vaccinated : 3,040,483
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,889
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 795
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,345
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,053
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 627
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,121
New deaths: 28
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,169
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,591,360
Vaccinated : 3,035,218
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
