Fifteen Coronavirus related deaths reported across Ethiopia on Thursday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health on Thursday indicates that Fifteen Coronavirus related deaths had been reported across Ethiopia

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,341

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 327

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,424

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,675

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 420

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 826

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,238

New deaths:15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,509

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,722,177

Vaccinated : 3,634,219

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,730

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:321

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,097

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 423

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 224

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,097

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,494

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,714,,836

Vaccinated : 3,602,736

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,213

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:404

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,776

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,100

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 423

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 937

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 341,188

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,486

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,709,106

Vaccinated : 3,579,852

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,296

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 205

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,372

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,652

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 414

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 509

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 340,251

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,467

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,701,893

Vaccinated : 3,551,276

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,176

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 207

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,167

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,964

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 432

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 422

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,742

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,459

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,696,597

Vaccinated : 3,513,870

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,458

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 384

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 364,960

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,187

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 425

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,320

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,451

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,662,421

Vaccinated : 3,500,086

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,753

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 478

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 364,576

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,045

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 316

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,092

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,437

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,684,963

Vaccinated : 3,464,375

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,578

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 364,098

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,892

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 486

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 365

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338,776

New deaths: 16

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,428

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,677,210

Vaccinated : 3,418,934

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,815

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 472

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 363,712

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,887

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 510

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,497

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338,411

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,412

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,670,632

Vaccinated : 3,355,370

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,939

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 568

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 363,240

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,931

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 484

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 752

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 336,914

New deaths: 16

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,393

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,663,817

Vaccinated : 3,287,420

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,703

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 337

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,672

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,131

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 491

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 746

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 336,162

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,377

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,655,878

Vaccinated : 3,264,531

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,377

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 247

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,335

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,559

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 523

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,471

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 335,416

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,358

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,650,175

Vaccinated : 3,217,099

