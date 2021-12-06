Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Ethiopia reported 119 new coronavirus patients

Ethiopia on Monday reported 119 newly confirmed coronavirus patients across the country. The number of coronavirus related deaths for the same period was only 4

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 06, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,117
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:119
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,334
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,793
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 204
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,735
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,804
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,902,783
Vaccinated : 8,678,613
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 05, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,606
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 125
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,215
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,787
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 209
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 69
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,626
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,800
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,898,666
Vaccinated : 8,606,341
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 04, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,125
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 144
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,090
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,737
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 214
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,557
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,794
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,895,060
Vaccinated : 8,540,831
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 03, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,300
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 143
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,946
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,693
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 217
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,464
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,787
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,888,935
Vaccinated : 8,440,772
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 02, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,096
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 131
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,803
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,711
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 212
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 182
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,306
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,883,635
Vaccinated : 8,317,492
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 01, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,616
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 136
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,672
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,775
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 234
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:349,124
New deaths: 16
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,771
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,877,539
Vaccinated : 8,106,497
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,893
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,536
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,742
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,037
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,755
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,871,923
Vaccinated : 7,864,977
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,753
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,346
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,708
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 299
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,886
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,750
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,865,030
Vaccinated : 7,573,041
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,642
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,262
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,721
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,799
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,740
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,860,277
Vaccinated : 7,342,877
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,145
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 119
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,177
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,140
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 226
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 211
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,299
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,736
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,856,635
Vaccinated : 7,044,802
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,235
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 172
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 6,727
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,241
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 215
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,088
New deaths:13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,727
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,850,490
Vaccinated : 6,574,164
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,355
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,886
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,297
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 227
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 187
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:347,873
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,714
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,844,225
Vaccinated : 6,051,749
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,826
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,712
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,316
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 117
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347,686
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,708
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,836,900
Vaccinated :5,466,920
