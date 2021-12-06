Ethiopia reported 119 new coronavirus patients

Ethiopia on Monday reported 119 newly confirmed coronavirus patients across the country. The number of coronavirus related deaths for the same period was only 4

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 06, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,117

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:119

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,334

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,793

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 204

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,735

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,804

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,902,783

Vaccinated : 8,678,613

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 05, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,606

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 125

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,215

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,787

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 209

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 69

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,626

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,800

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,898,666

Vaccinated : 8,606,341

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌202

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 04, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,125

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 144

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,090

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,737

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 214

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,557

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,794

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,895,060

Vaccinated : 8,540,831

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 03, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,300

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 143

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,946

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,693

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 217

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,464

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,787

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,888,935

Vaccinated : 8,440,772

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 02, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,096

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 131

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,803

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,711

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 212

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 182

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,306

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,784

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,883,635

Vaccinated : 8,317,492

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 01, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,616

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 136

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,672

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,775

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 234

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:349,124

New deaths: 16

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,771

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,877,539

Vaccinated : 8,106,497

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,893

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,536

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,742

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,037

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,755

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,871,923

Vaccinated : 7,864,977

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,753

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,346

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,708

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 299

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,886

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,750

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,865,030

Vaccinated : 7,573,041

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,642

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,262

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,721

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,799

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,740

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,860,277

Vaccinated : 7,342,877

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,145

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 119

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,177

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,140

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 226

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 211

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,299

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,736

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,856,635

Vaccinated : 7,044,802

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,235

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 172

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 6,727

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,241

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 215

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,088

New deaths:13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,727

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,850,490

Vaccinated : 6,574,164

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,355

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,886

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,297

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 227

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 187

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:347,873

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,714

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,844,225

Vaccinated : 6,051,749

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,826

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,712

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,316

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 117

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347,686

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,708

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,836,900

Vaccinated :5,466,920

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

