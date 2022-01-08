Sunday, January 9, 2022
Updated:

1,152 coronavirus cases confirmed over the past 24 hours

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates 1,152 coronavirus cases had been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia Coronavirus _ January 8 _ 22

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 8, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,256
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,152
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 224,339
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,750
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 848
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 361,567
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,020
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,186,517
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days , see below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 7, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 442,187
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,454
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,111
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360,719
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,012
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,181,261
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 6, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,115
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,438
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440,024
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,409
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 396
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 687
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 359,608
New deaths: 17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,005
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,173,607
Vaccinated : 9,361,637
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 5, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,758
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,758
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 436,586
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:70,675
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,080
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 358,921
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,988
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,161,492
Vaccinated : 9,361,320
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 4, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,951
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,011
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432,807
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:67,983
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 844
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 357,841
New deaths:12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,981
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,150,734
Vaccinated : 9,361,109
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 3, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,176
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,140
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 428,796
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,828
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 442
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,490
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 356,997
New deaths:11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,969
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,137,783
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 2, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,247
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,316
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 426,656
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,189
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:375
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 51
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,507
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,958
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,131,607
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 1, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 11,093
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,998
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 424,340
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 61,935
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:337
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 410
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,456
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,947
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,123,360
Vaccinated : 9,344,163
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,409
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,899
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 420,342
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,357
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:290
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 551
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,046
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far :6,937
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,112,267
Vaccinated :9,344,163
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 14,035
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,998
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 415,443
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,020
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:260
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 321
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354,495
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,926
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,098,858
Vaccinated : 9,344,106
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,713
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,700
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 410,445
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,353
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 247
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 387
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354,174
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,916
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,084,823
Vaccinated : 9,344,003
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,280
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 5,185
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 405,745
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,045
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 232
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 396
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 353,787
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,911
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,072,110
Vaccinated : 9,343,801
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,572
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,946
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 398,696
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,809
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 199
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 856
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 352,987
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,898
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,052,568
Vaccinated : 9,343,599
