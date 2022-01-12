Ethiopia sees higher coronavirus related deaths for a second day

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that Ethiopia saw higher coronavirus related deaths for a second day in a row. The number is higher only in relation to Ethiopia’s covid-19 related deaths in the past few months
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,861
Newly confirmed cases: 2,269
Total confirmed cases: 450,997
Active cases: 75,905
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 443
New cases of recovery: 1,416
Total registered recovery: 368,000
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 7,090
The total number of people tested so far: 4,221,863
Vaccinated : 9,363,375
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,827
Newly confirmed cases: 2,460
Total confirmed cases: 448,728
Active cases: 75,076
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 422
New cases of recovery: 2,057
Total registered recovery: 366,584
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 7,066
The total number of people tested so far: 4,211,002
Vaccinated : 9,363,282
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,154
Newly confirmed cases: 2,144
Total confirmed cases:
Active cases:74,697
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 380
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 364,527
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 7,042
The total number of people tested so far: 4,198,175
Vaccinated : 9,363,216
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4፣504
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases: 444,124
Active cases: 73,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 381
New cases of recovery: 1,886
Total registered recovery: 363,453
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 7,030
The total number of people tested so far: 4,191,021
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,256
Newly confirmed cases: 1,152
Total confirmed cases: 224,339
Active cases: 74,750
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 848
Total registered recovery: 361,567
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,020
The total number of people tested so far: 4,186,517
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,654
Newly confirmed cases: 2,163
Total confirmed cases: 442,187
Active cases: 74,454
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 429
New cases of recovery: 1,111
Total registered recovery: 360,719
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,012
The total number of people tested so far:4,181,261
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,115
Newly confirmed cases: 3,438
Total confirmed cases: 440,024
Active cases: 73,409
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 396
New cases of recovery: 687
Total registered recovery: 359,608
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 7,005
The total number of people tested so far:4,173,607
Vaccinated : 9,361,637
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,758
Newly confirmed cases: 3,758
Total confirmed cases: 436,586
Active cases:70,675
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 413
New cases of recovery: 1,080
Total registered recovery: 358,921
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 6,988
The total number of people tested so far:4,161,492
Vaccinated : 9,361,320
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,951
Newly confirmed cases: 4,011
Total confirmed cases: 432,807
Active cases:67,983
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 366
New cases of recovery: 844
Total registered recovery: 357,841
New deaths:12
Total reported death so far: 6,981
The total number of people tested so far:4,150,734
Vaccinated : 9,361,109
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,176
Newly confirmed cases: 2,140
Total confirmed cases: 428,796
Active cases: 64,828
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 442
New cases of recovery: 1,490
Total registered recovery: 356,997
New deaths:11
Total reported death so far: 6,969
The total number of people tested so far:4,137,783
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,247
Newly confirmed cases: 2,316
Total confirmed cases: 426,656
Active cases: 64,189
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:375
New cases of recovery: 51
Total registered recovery: 355,507
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,958
The total number of people tested so far:4,131,607
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,093
Newly confirmed cases: 3,998
Total confirmed cases: 424,340
Active cases: 61,935
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:337
New cases of recovery: 410
Total registered recovery: 355,456
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far:6,947
The total number of people tested so far:4,123,360
Vaccinated : 9,344,163
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 13,409
Newly confirmed cases: 4,899
Total confirmed cases: 420,342
Active cases: 58,357
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:290
New cases of recovery: 551
Total registered recovery: 355,046
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far :6,937
The total number of people tested so far:4,112,267
Vaccinated :9,344,163
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
