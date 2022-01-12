Ethiopia sees higher coronavirus related deaths for a second day

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that Ethiopia saw higher coronavirus related deaths for a second day in a row. The number is higher only in relation to Ethiopia’s covid-19 related deaths in the past few months

- Advertisement -

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 12, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,861

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,269

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 450,997

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,905

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,416

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,000

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,090

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,221,863

Vaccinated : 9,363,375

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days , see below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 11, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,827

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,460

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 448,728

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,057

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,584

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,211,002

Vaccinated : 9,363,282

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 10, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,154

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,144

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:74,697

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 380

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,074

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 364,527

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,042

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,198,175

Vaccinated : 9,363,216

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 9, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4፣504

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 444,124

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 381

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,886

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 363,453

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,030

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,191,021

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 8, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,256

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,152

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 224,339

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,750

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 848

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 361,567

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,020

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,186,517

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 7, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 442,187

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,454

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,111

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360,719

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,012

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,181,261

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 6, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,115

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,438

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440,024

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,409

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 396

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 687

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 359,608

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,005

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,173,607

Vaccinated : 9,361,637

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 5, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,758

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,758

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 436,586

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:70,675

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,080

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 358,921

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,988

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,161,492

Vaccinated : 9,361,320

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 4, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,951

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,011

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432,807

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:67,983

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 844

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 357,841

New deaths:12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,981

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,150,734

Vaccinated : 9,361,109

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 3, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,176

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,140

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 428,796

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,828

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 442

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,490

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 356,997

New deaths:11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,969

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,137,783

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 2, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,247

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,316

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 426,656

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,189

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:375

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 51

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,507

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,958

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,131,607

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 1, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 11,093

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,998

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 424,340

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 61,935

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:337

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 410

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,456

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,947

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,123,360

Vaccinated : 9,344,163

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,409

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,899

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 420,342

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,357

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:290

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 551

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,046

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far :6,937

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,112,267

Vaccinated :9,344,163

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com