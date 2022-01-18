Ethiopia : 22 coronavirus related deaths reported on Tuesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 22 coronavirus deaths have been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,675
Newly confirmed cases: 1,283
Total confirmed cases: 459,486
Active cases: 76,148
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 410
New cases of recovery: 799
Total registered recovery: 376,152
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 7,184
The total number of people tested so far: 4,269,592
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,094
Newly confirmed cases: 881
Total confirmed cases: 458,203
Active cases: 75,686
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 420
New cases of recovery: 1,731
Total registered recovery:375,353
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 7,162
The total number of people tested so far: 4,261,917
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,489
Newly confirmed cases: 1,043
Total confirmed cases: 457,322
Active cases: 76,551
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 1,843
Total registered recovery: 373,622
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 7,147
The total number of people tested so far: 4,255,823
Vaccinated : 9,368,633
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,168
Newly confirmed cases: 1,723
Total confirmed cases: 456,279
Active cases: 77,367
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 426
New cases of recovery: 1,313
Total registered recovery: 371,779
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 7,131
The total number of people tested so far: 4,249,334
Vaccinated : 9,368,633
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,073
Newly confirmed cases: 2,131
Total confirmed cases: 453,128
Active cases: 77,182
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 433
New cases of recovery: 835
Total registered recovery: 368,835
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 7,109
The total number of people tested so far: 4,231,936
Vaccinated : 9,364,721
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,861
Newly confirmed cases: 2,269
Total confirmed cases: 450,997
Active cases: 75,905
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 443
New cases of recovery: 1,416
Total registered recovery: 368,000
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 7,090
The total number of people tested so far: 4,221,863
Vaccinated : 9,363,375
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,827
Newly confirmed cases: 2,460
Total confirmed cases: 448,728
Active cases: 75,076
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 422
New cases of recovery: 2,057
Total registered recovery: 366,584
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 7,066
The total number of people tested so far: 4,211,002
Vaccinated : 9,363,282
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,154
Newly confirmed cases: 2,144
Total confirmed cases:
Active cases:74,697
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 380
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 364,527
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 7,042
The total number of people tested so far: 4,198,175
Vaccinated : 9,363,216
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4፣504
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases: 444,124
Active cases: 73,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 381
New cases of recovery: 1,886
Total registered recovery: 363,453
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 7,030
The total number of people tested so far: 4,191,021
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,256
Newly confirmed cases: 1,152
Total confirmed cases: 224,339
Active cases: 74,750
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 848
Total registered recovery: 361,567
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,020
The total number of people tested so far: 4,186,517
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,654
Newly confirmed cases: 2,163
Total confirmed cases: 442,187
Active cases: 74,454
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 429
New cases of recovery: 1,111
Total registered recovery: 360,719
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,012
The total number of people tested so far:4,181,261
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,115
Newly confirmed cases: 3,438
Total confirmed cases: 440,024
Active cases: 73,409
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 396
New cases of recovery: 687
Total registered recovery: 359,608
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 7,005
The total number of people tested so far:4,173,607
Vaccinated : 9,361,637
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
