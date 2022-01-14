Ethiopia reported 1,428 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 1,428 new coronavirus cases had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 14, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,230

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,428

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 454,556

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 76,971

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 434

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,631

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 370,466

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,117

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,240,166

Vaccinated : 9,364,787

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days ,see below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 13, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,073

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,131

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 453,128

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 77,182

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 433

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 835

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,835

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,109

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,231,936

Vaccinated : 9,364,721

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 12, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,861

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,269

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 450,997

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,905

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,416

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,000

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,090

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,221,863

Vaccinated : 9,363,375

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 11, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,827

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,460

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 448,728

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,057

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,584

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,211,002

Vaccinated : 9,363,282

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 10, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,154

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,144

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:74,697

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 380

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,074

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 364,527

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,042

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,198,175

Vaccinated : 9,363,216

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 9, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4፣504

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 444,124

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 381

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,886

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 363,453

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,030

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,191,021

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 8, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,256

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,152

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 224,339

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,750

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 848

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 361,567

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,020

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,186,517

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 7, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 442,187

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,454

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,111

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360,719

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,012

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,181,261

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 6, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,115

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,438

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440,024

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,409

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 396

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 687

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 359,608

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,005

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,173,607

Vaccinated : 9,361,637

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 5, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,758

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,758

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 436,586

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:70,675

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,080

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 358,921

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,988

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,161,492

Vaccinated : 9,361,320

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 4, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,951

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,011

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432,807

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:67,983

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 844

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 357,841

New deaths:12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,981

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,150,734

Vaccinated : 9,361,109

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 3, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,176

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,140

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 428,796

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,828

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 442

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,490

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 356,997

New deaths:11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,969

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,137,783

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 2, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,247

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,316

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 426,656

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,189

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:375

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 51

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,507

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,958

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,131,607

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

