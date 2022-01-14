Saturday, January 15, 2022
Ethiopia reported 1,428 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 1,428 new coronavirus cases had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 14, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,230
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,428
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 454,556
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 76,971
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 434
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,631
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 370,466
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,117
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,240,166
Vaccinated : 9,364,787
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days ,see below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 13, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,073
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,131
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 453,128
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 77,182
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 433
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 835
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,835
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,109
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,231,936
Vaccinated : 9,364,721
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 12, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,861
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,269
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 450,997
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,905
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,416
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,000
New deaths: 24
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,090
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,221,863
Vaccinated : 9,363,375
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 11, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,827
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,460
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 448,728
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,076
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,057
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,584
New deaths: 24
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,066
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,211,002
Vaccinated : 9,363,282
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 10, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,154
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,144
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:74,697
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 380
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,074
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 364,527
New deaths: 12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,042
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,198,175
Vaccinated : 9,363,216
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 9, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4፣504
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 444,124
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,639
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 381
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,886
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 363,453
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,030
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,191,021
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 8, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,256
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,152
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 224,339
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,750
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 848
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 361,567
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,020
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,186,517
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 7, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 442,187
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,454
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,111
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360,719
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,012
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,181,261
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 6, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,115
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,438
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440,024
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,409
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 396
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 687
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 359,608
New deaths: 17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,005
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,173,607
Vaccinated : 9,361,637
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 5, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,758
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,758
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 436,586
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:70,675
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,080
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 358,921
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,988
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,161,492
Vaccinated : 9,361,320
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 4, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,951
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,011
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432,807
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:67,983
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 844
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 357,841
New deaths:12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,981
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,150,734
Vaccinated : 9,361,109
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 3, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,176
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,140
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 428,796
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,828
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 442
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,490
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 356,997
New deaths:11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,969
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,137,783
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 2, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,247
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,316
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 426,656
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,189
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:375
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 51
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,507
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,958
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,131,607
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
