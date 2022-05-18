Ethiopia reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

49 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, it is indicated in the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,118
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 471,089
Active cases: 7,767
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 455,808
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 455,808
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past two weeks ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,954
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 471,040
Active cases: 7,720
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 48
Total registered recovery: 455,806
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,846,721
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,785
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 470,991
Active cases: 7,719
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 455,758
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,841,767
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,618
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,949
Active cases: 7,680
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,757
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,838,982
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:3,695
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 470,937
Active cases: 7,668
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 455,757
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,836,364
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,123
Newly confirmed cases: 48
Total confirmed cases: 470,899
Active cases: 7,632
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 455,755
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,832,669
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,751
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 470,851
Active cases: 7,587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 455,752
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,827,546
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,695
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 470,833
Active cases: 7,575
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 455,746
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,823,795
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,643
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 470,798
Active cases: 7,543
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 455,743
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,820,100
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,937
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 470,760
Active cases: 7,511
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 455,737
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,816,457
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,730
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 470,740
Active cases: 7,499
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 455,729
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,812,520
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,412
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 470,730
Active cases: 7,494
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,724
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,810,790
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,153
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 470,704
Active cases: 7,468
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 455,724
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,807,378
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,579
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 470,686
Active cases: 7,454
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 455,720
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,804,225
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,050
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 470,647
Active cases: 7,419
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 455,716
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,800,646
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,943
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 470,609
Active cases: 7,386
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 9
New cases of recovery: 320
Total registered recovery: 455,711
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,796,596
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,860
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 470,587
Active cases: 7,684
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 455,391
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,793,653
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,092
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 470,581
Active cases: 7,686
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,383
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,791,793
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,434
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 470,568
Active cases: 7,673
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 455,383
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,789,701
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,950
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 470,550
Active cases: 3,950 (?)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 455,380
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,785,267
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,159
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 470,515
Active cases: 7,711
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 133
Total registered recovery: 455,294
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,781,317
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,381
Newly confirmed cases: 24
Total confirmed cases: 470,492
Active cases: 7,821
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 120
Total registered recovery: 455,159
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 455,159
The total number of people tested so far: 4,777,158
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,444
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 470,468
Active cases: 7,917
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 64
Total registered recovery: 455,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,772,777
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,369
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 470,442
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 454,975
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,768,333
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,208
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,434
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,765,964
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,575
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,417
Active cases: 7,938
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 304
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,763,756
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,421
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 470,405
Active cases: 8,230
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 454,663
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,761,181
Vaccinated : 24,534.697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
