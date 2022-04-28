Ethiopia reported 23 new coronavirus virus cases on Thursday

More recoveries compared to new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, as indicated in the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,159

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 23

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,515

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,711

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 133

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,294

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,781,317

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,381

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 24

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,492

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,821

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 120

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,159

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 455,159

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,777,158

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 26, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,444

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,468

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,917

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 64

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,039

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,772,777

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,369

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,442

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,955

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,975

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,768,333

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,208

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,434

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,955

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,967

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,765,964

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,575

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,417

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,938

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 304

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,967

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,763,756

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,421

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 16

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,405

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,230

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 500

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,663

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,761,181

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534.697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,640

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 37

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,389

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,714

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 492

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,163

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,756,760

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,896

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 47

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,352

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,169

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,671

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 1

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,752,120

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,732

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,305

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,136

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,658

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,746,224

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 18, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,519

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 15

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,288

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,131

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 10

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,646

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,739,492

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 17, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,424

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,273

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,126

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,636

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,736,973

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 16, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,103

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 27

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,259

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,120

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,628

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,733,549

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 15, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,172

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 67

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌470,232

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,105

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌7

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,616

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,728,446

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 14, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,743

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,165

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,045

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,609

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,723,274

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 13, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,856

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 43

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,151

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,043

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌11

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,597

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,718,531

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 12, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,275

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,108

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,011

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 18

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌3

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,586

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,713,675

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 11, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,126

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 46

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,096

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,002

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,583

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,708,400

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

