Thursday, April 21, 2022
Over 40 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday

47 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health

Infographic : MoH

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,896
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 47
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,352
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,169
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 13
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,671
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 1
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,752,120
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,732
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,305
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,136
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,658
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,746,224
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 18, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,519
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 15
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,288
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,131
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 10
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,646
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,739,492
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 17, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,424
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,273
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,126
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,636
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,736,973
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 16, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,103
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 27
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,259
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,120
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,628
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,733,549
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 15, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,172
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 67
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌470,232
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,105
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌7
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,616
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,728,446
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 14, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,743
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,165
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,045
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌12
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,609
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,723,274
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 13, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,856
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 43
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,151
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,043
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌11
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,597
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,718,531
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 12, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,275
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 12
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,108
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,011
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 18
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌3
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,586
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,713,675
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 11, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,126
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 46
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,096
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,002
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌13
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,583
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,708,400
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 10, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,190
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 25
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,050
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,969
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌5
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,570
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,704,274
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 9, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours :‌ 3,281
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 20
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,025
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,949
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 17
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌48
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,565
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 1
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,701,084
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 8, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,937
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,005
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,972
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 18
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌981
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,523
New‌ ‌deaths:‌0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 5,508
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,697,803
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 7, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,756
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 63
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 469,979
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,927
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 18
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,096
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 452,542
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,508
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,692,876
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 6, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,860
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 37
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 469,916
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 10,960
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,021
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 451,446
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,508
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,688,120
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
  1. How about the number of patients in intensive care? It want down by a whopping 29%(28.6%) in a single day. I know one human death is too many but the country has registered only one death in the last 11 days. I am 100% certain that Putin will invade Moscow and Vladivostok and then after killing thousands of his own people he will realize that he had turned his gun on himself. That is what you young generation would love to say duhhhhhhhhh!!!!!

