Ethiopia reported low coronavirus recovery cases in over a week

Ethiopia reported only 5 new coronavirus recovery cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily recovery case in well over, at least, two weeks
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,190
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 470,050
Active cases: 8,969
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 453,570
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,704,274
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours : 3,281
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 470,025
Active cases: 8,949
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 48
Total registered recovery: 453,565
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,701,084
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,937
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 470,005
Active cases: 8,972
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 981
Total registered recovery: 453,523
New deaths:0
Total reported death so far: 5,508
The total number of people tested so far: 4,697,803
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,756
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 469,979
Active cases: 9,927
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 1,096
Total registered recovery: 452,542
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,508
The total number of people tested so far: 4,692,876
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,860
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 469,916
Active cases: 10,960
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 1,021
Total registered recovery: 451,446
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,508
The total number of people tested so far: 4,688,120
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,584
Newly confirmed cases: 36
Total confirmed cases: 469,879
Active cases: 11,944
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 1,010
Total registered recovery: 450,425
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,508
The total number of people tested so far: 4,682,260
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,563
Newly confirmed cases:24
Total confirmed cases: 469,843
Active cases: 12,918
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 1,873
Total registered recovery: 449,415
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,508
The total number of people tested so far: 4,676,676
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,605
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 469,819
Active cases: 14,771
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 1,966
Total registered recovery: 447,542
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,504
The total number of people tested so far: 4,672,113
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,567
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 469,806
Active cases: 16,724
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 1,097
Total registered recovery: 445,576
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,504
The total number of people tested so far: 4,669,508
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,459
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 469,784
Active cases: 17,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 1,653
Total registered recovery: 444,479
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,500
The total number of people tested so far: 4,663,941
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,185
Newly confirmed cases: 54
Total confirmed cases: 469,433
Active cases: 19,433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 1,743
Total registered recovery: 442,826
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 7,497
The total number of people tested so far: 4,658,482
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,353
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 469,704
Active cases: 21,127
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 1,970
Total registered recovery: 441,083
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,653,297
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
