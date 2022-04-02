1,097 new coronavirus recovery cases reported on Saturday

Ethiopia reported 1,097 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, based on the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,567
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 469,806
Active cases: 16,724
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 1,097
Total registered recovery: 445,576
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,504
The total number of people tested so far: 4,669,508
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,459
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 469,784
Active cases: 17,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 1,653
Total registered recovery: 444,479
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,500
The total number of people tested so far: 4,663,941
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,185
Newly confirmed cases: 54
Total confirmed cases: 469,433
Active cases: 19,433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 1,743
Total registered recovery: 442,826
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 7,497
The total number of people tested so far: 4,658,482
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,353
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 469,704
Active cases: 21,127
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 1,970
Total registered recovery: 441,083
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,653,297
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,869
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 469,679
Active cases: 23,072
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 1,993
Total registered recovery: 439,113
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,647,944
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,732
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 469,656
Active cases: 25,042
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 1,961
Total registered recovery: 437,120
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,642,075
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,335
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 469,621
Active cases: 26,968
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 1,962
Total registered recovery: 435,159
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,637,343
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,368
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 469,611
Active cases: 28,980
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 1,953
Total registered recovery: 433,197
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,633,008
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,259
Newly confirmed cases: 60
Total confirmed cases: 469,604
Active cases: 30,867
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 1,975
Total registered recovery: 431,244
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,491
The total number of people tested so far: 4,628,640
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,391
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 469,544
Active cases: 32,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 1,945
Total registered recovery: 429,269
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,491
The total number of people tested so far: 4,622,381
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,185
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 469,523
Active cases: 34,706
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 1,987
Total registered recovery: 427,324
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,491
The total number of people tested so far: 4,615,990
Vaccinated : 24,498,292
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,670
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 469,494
Active cases: 36,666
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23
New cases of recovery: 1,893
Total registered recovery: 425,337
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,610,805
Vaccinated : 24,479,430
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,150
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 469,469
Active cases: 38,354
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 1,806
Total registered recovery: 423,444
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,605,135
Vaccinated : 24,469,711
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,253
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 469,455
Active cases: 40,326
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 421,638
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,601,985
Vaccinated : 24,455,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 202
