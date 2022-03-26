1,953 new coronavirus recovery cases reported on Saturday

The latest status update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 1,953 new coronavirus recovery cases had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. Newly confirmed cases during the same period were only 7.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,368
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 469,611
Active cases: 28,980
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 1,953
Total registered recovery: 433,197
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,492
The total number of people tested so far: 4,633,008
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,259
Newly confirmed cases: 60
Total confirmed cases: 469,604
Active cases: 30,867
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 1,975
Total registered recovery: 431,244
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,491
The total number of people tested so far: 4,628,640
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,391
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 469,544
Active cases: 32,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 1,945
Total registered recovery: 429,269
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,491
The total number of people tested so far: 4,622,381
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,185
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 469,523
Active cases: 34,706
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 1,987
Total registered recovery: 427,324
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,491
The total number of people tested so far: 4,615,990
Vaccinated : 24,498,292
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,670
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 469,494
Active cases: 36,666
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23
New cases of recovery: 1,893
Total registered recovery: 425,337
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,610,805
Vaccinated : 24,479,430
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,150
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 469,469
Active cases: 38,354
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 1,806
Total registered recovery: 423,444
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,605,135
Vaccinated : 24,469,711
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,253
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 469,455
Active cases: 40,326
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 421,638
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,601,985
Vaccinated : 24,455,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,474
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 469,441
Active cases: 40,317
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 29
Total registered recovery: 421,633
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,598,732
Vaccinated : 24,421,244
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,363
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 469,419
Active cases: 40,325
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 42
Total registered recovery: 421,604
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,488
The total number of people tested so far: 4,593,258
Vaccinated : 24,406,655
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,349
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 469,393
Active cases: 40,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery:421,562
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,488
The total number of people tested so far: 4,587,895
Vaccinated : 24,348,829
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,790
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 469,329
Active cases: 40,299
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47
New cases of recovery: 40
Total registered recovery:421,540
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far:7,488
The total number of people tested so far: 4,581,546
Vaccinated : 24,312,810
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,961
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 469,291
Active cases: 40,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 421,500
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,486
The total number of people tested so far: 4,576,756
Vaccinated : 24,238,067
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,485
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 469,222
Active cases: 40,249
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 421,485
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,486
The total number of people tested so far: 4,570,795
Vaccinated : 24,129,010
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
