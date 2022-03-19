Ethiopia : 22 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday

22 new coronavirus cases had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest status update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,474
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 469,441
Active cases: 40,317
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 29
Total registered recovery: 421,633
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,489
The total number of people tested so far: 4,598,732
Vaccinated : 24,421,244
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,363
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 469,419
Active cases: 40,325
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 42
Total registered recovery: 421,604
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,488
The total number of people tested so far: 4,593,258
Vaccinated : 24,406,655
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,349
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 469,393
Active cases: 40,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery:421,562
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,488
The total number of people tested so far: 4,587,895
Vaccinated : 24,348,829
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,790
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 469,329
Active cases: 40,299
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47
New cases of recovery: 40
Total registered recovery:421,540
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far:7,488
The total number of people tested so far: 4,581,546
Vaccinated : 24,312,810
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,961
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 469,291
Active cases: 40,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 421,500
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,486
The total number of people tested so far: 4,576,756
Vaccinated : 24,238,067
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,485
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 469,222
Active cases: 40,249
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 421,485
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,486
The total number of people tested so far: 4,570,795
Vaccinated : 24,129,010
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,967
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 469,184
Active cases: 40,224
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 54
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 421,472
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far:7,486
The total number of people tested so far: 4,567,310
Vaccinated : 23,960,213
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,363
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 469,170
Active cases: 40,244
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 421,439
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far:7,485
The total number of people tested so far: 4,564,343
Vaccinated : 23,870,373
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,850
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 469,153
Active cases: 40,234
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 421,433
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,484
The total number of people tested so far: 4,559,980
Vaccinated : 23,733,451
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,031
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 469,134
Active cases: 40,237
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58
New cases of recovery: 951
Total registered recovery: 421,411
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,484
The total number of people tested so far: 4,555,130
Vaccinated : 23,318,851
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,359
Newly confirmed cases: 48
Total confirmed cases: 469,095
Active cases: 41,151
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 420,460
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 7,482
The total number of people tested so far: 4,550,099
Vaccinated : 22,948,902
