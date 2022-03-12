Ethiopia reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Only 17 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest status update from the MoH
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,363
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 469,170
Active cases: 40,244
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 421,439
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far:7,485
The total number of people tested so far: 4,564,343
Vaccinated : 23,870,373
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,850
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 469,153
Active cases: 40,234
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 421,433
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,484
The total number of people tested so far: 4,559,980
Vaccinated : 23,733,451
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,031
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 469,134
Active cases: 40,237
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58
New cases of recovery: 951
Total registered recovery: 421,411
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,484
The total number of people tested so far: 4,555,130
Vaccinated : 23,318,851
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,359
Newly confirmed cases: 48
Total confirmed cases: 469,095
Active cases: 41,151
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 420,460
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 7,482
The total number of people tested so far: 4,550,099
Vaccinated : 22,948,902
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,962
Newly confirmed cases: 40
Total confirmed cases: 469,047
Active cases: 41,131
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 420,437
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,477
The total number of people tested so far: 4,544,740
Vaccinated : 22,525,131
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,340
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 469,007
Active cases: 41,098
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 117
Total registered recovery: 420,431
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,539,778
Vaccinated : 22,010,881
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,417
Newly confirmed cases: 36
Total confirmed cases: 468,966
Active cases: 41,174
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 69
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 420,314
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,535,438
Vaccinated : 21,524,528
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,016
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 468,930
Active cases: 41,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 70
New cases of recovery: 420,298
Total registered recovery: 420,298
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,532,021
Vaccinated : 21,370,236
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,959
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 468,895
Active cases: 41,224
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 200
Total registered recovery: 420,193
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,476
The total number of people tested so far: 4,527,005
Vaccinated : 21,211,194
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,644
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 468,850
Active cases: 41,382
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75
New cases of recovery: 484
Total registered recovery: 419,993
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,473
The total number of people tested so far: 4,521,046
Vaccinated : 20,037,740
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,978
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 468,786
Active cases: 41,808
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 82
New cases of recovery: 946
Total registered recovery: 419,509
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,467
The total number of people tested so far: 4,516,402
Vaccinated : 20,731, 345
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 1 , 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,570
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 468,770
Active cases: 42,742
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 87
New cases of recovery: 1,402
Total registered recovery: 418,563
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,463
The total number of people tested so far: 4,512,424
Vaccinated :20,020,958
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,381
Newly confirmed cases: 53
Total confirmed cases: 468,727
Active cases: 44,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86
New cases of recovery: 457
Total registered recovery: 417,161
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,462
The total number of people tested so far: 4,505,854
Vaccinated : 19,881,897
