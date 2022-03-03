64 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday

Ethiopia staying the course of low new coronavirus cases. The new cases reported across the country over the past 24 hours is 64, based on MoH latest update
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,644
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 468,850
Active cases: 41,382
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75
New cases of recovery: 484
Total registered recovery: 419,993
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,473
The total number of people tested so far: 4,521,046
Vaccinated : 20,037,740
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,978
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 468,786
Active cases: 41,808
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 82
New cases of recovery: 946
Total registered recovery: 419,509
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,467
The total number of people tested so far: 4,516,402
Vaccinated : 20,731, 345
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, March 1 , 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,570
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 468,770
Active cases: 42,742
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 87
New cases of recovery: 1,402
Total registered recovery: 418,563
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,463
The total number of people tested so far: 4,512,424
Vaccinated :20,020,958
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,381
Newly confirmed cases: 53
Total confirmed cases: 468,727
Active cases: 44,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86
New cases of recovery: 457
Total registered recovery: 417,161
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,462
The total number of people tested so far: 4,505,854
Vaccinated : 19,881,897
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,200
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 468,674
Active cases: 44,508
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 86
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 416,704
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,460
The total number of people tested so far: 4,501,473
Vaccinated : 19,640,686
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,211
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 468,625
Active cases: 44,522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 91
New cases of recovery: 1,720
Total registered recovery: 416,643
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,458
The total number of people tested so far: 4,497,273
Vaccinated : 19,513,801
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,664
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 468,606
Active cases: 46,227
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 100
New cases of recovery: 1,657
Total registered recovery:414,923
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,454
The total number of people tested so far: 4,492,062
Vaccinated : 18,735,191
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,534
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 468,564
Active cases: 47,846
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:102
New cases of recovery: 1,675
Total registered recovery:413,266
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,450
The total number of people tested so far: 4,486,398
Vaccinated : 18,478,264
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,825
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 468,495
Active cases: 49,456
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 106
New cases of recovery: 1,684
Total registered recovery:411,591
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 7,446
The total number of people tested so far: 4,480,864
Vaccinated : 18,010,867
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,701
Newly confirmed cases: 47
Total confirmed cases: 468,426
Active cases: 51,076
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 118
New cases of recovery: 103
Total registered recovery:409,907
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,441
The total number of people tested so far: 4,475,039
Vaccinated : 17,181,449
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,204
Newly confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 468,379
Active cases: 51,133
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 120
New cases of recovery: 129
Total registered recovery: 409,804
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,440
The total number of people tested so far: 4,469,338
Vaccinated : 15,973,468
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,046
Newly confirmed cases: 61
Total confirmed cases: 468,345
Active cases: 51,230
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 125
New cases of recovery: 50
Total registered recovery: 409,675
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,430
The total number of people tested so far: 4,465,134
Vaccinated : 14,738,137
