Saturday, February 26, 2022
Ethiopia reported 1,657 new coronavirus recovery cases on Friday

1,657 new coronavirus recovery cases had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, from the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 25,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,664
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 42
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,606
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 46,227
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 100
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,657
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌414,923
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌4
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,454
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,492,062
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 18,735,191
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 24,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,534
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 69
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,564
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 47,846
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌102
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,675
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌413,266
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌4
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,450
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,486,398
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 18,478,264
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 23,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,825
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 69
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,495
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 49,456
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 106
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,684
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌411,591
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌5
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,446
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,480,864
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 18,010,867
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 22,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,701
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 47
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,426
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,076
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 118
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌103
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌409,907
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌1
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,441
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,475,039
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 17,181,449
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 21,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,204
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 34
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,379
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,133
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 120
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌129
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,804
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌2
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,440
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,469,338
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 15,973,468
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 20,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,046
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 61
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,345
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,230
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 125
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌50
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,675
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,430
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,465,134
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 14,738,137
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 19,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,528
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 50
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,284
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,219
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 132
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌102
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌3
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,438
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,461,088
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 13,665,971
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 18,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,779
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 259
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 468,234
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,274
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 134
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌117
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,523
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌5
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,435
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,456,560
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 12,026,870
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 17,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,411
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 115
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,975
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,137
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 141
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌98
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,406
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌1
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,430
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,450,781
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 10,946,680
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 16,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,573
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 169
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,860
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,121
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 142
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌68
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,308
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌1
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,429
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,445,370
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 10,122,093
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 15,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,277
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 116
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,691
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,021
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 147
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌174
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,240
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌2
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,428
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,438,797
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,493,520
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 14,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,238
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 77
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,575
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,081
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 160
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌116
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 409,066
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌2
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,426
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,433,520
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,215
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 13,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,673
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 99
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,498
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,122
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 157
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌42
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 408,950
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌3
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,424
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,429,282
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,272,215
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 12,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,506
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 111
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,399
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,068
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 165
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌173
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 408,908
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌4
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,421
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,372, 609
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,215
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 11,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,713
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 135
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,288
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,134
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 171
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌122
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 408,735
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌10
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,417
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,420,103
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,215
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 10,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,370
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 152
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,153
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 51,131
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 188
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌3,406
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 408,613
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌10
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,407
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,414,390
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,215
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 9,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,102
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 161
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 467,001
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 54,395
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 188
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌437
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 405,207
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌12
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,397
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,409,020
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,192
Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 8,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,234
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 163
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 466,840
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 54,683
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 187
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌451
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 404,770
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌12
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,385
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,402,918
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,192
