Ethiopia: Active coronavirus cases across the country 7,955

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,369
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 470,442
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 454,975
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,768,333
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,208
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,434
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,765,964
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,575
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,417
Active cases: 7,938
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 304
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,763,756
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,421
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 470,405
Active cases: 8,230
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 454,663
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,761,181
Vaccinated : 24,534.697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,640
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 470,389
Active cases: 8,714
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 492
Total registered recovery: 454,163
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,756,760
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,896
Newly confirmed cases: 47
Total confirmed cases: 470,352
Active cases: 9,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 453,671
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,752,120
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,732
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,305
Active cases: 9,136
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 453,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,746,224
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,519
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 470,288
Active cases: 9,131
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 453,646
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,739,492
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,424
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 470,273
Active cases: 9,126
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 453,636
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,736,973
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,103
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 470,259
Active cases: 9,120
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 453,628
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,733,549
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,172
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases:470,232
Active cases: 9,105
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 453,616
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,728,446
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,743
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 470,165
Active cases: 9,045
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 453,609
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,723,274
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,856
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 470,151
Active cases: 9,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 453,597
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,718,531
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,275
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,108
Active cases: 9,011
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 453,586
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,713,675
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,126
Newly confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 470,096
Active cases: 9,002
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 453,583
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,708,400
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,190
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 470,050
Active cases: 8,969
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 453,570
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,704,274
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours : 3,281
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 470,025
Active cases: 8,949
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 17
New cases of recovery: 48
Total registered recovery: 453,565
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,701,084
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
