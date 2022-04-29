Ethiopia reported 35 new coronavirus cases

35 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The latest data from the Ministry of health shows discrepancy as it relates to active coronavirus cases or the number of the new recovery.
On April 28, the number of active cases in the country was reported as 7,711, and today active cases are reported as 3,950. If that is the case, the number of new recovery on Friday should be more than 88.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,950
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 470,550
Active cases: 3,950 (?)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 455,380
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,785,267
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,159
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 470,515
Active cases: 7,711
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 133
Total registered recovery: 455,294
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,781,317
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,381
Newly confirmed cases: 24
Total confirmed cases: 470,492
Active cases: 7,821
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 120
Total registered recovery: 455,159
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 455,159
The total number of people tested so far: 4,777,158
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,444
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 470,468
Active cases: 7,917
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 64
Total registered recovery: 455,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,772,777
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,369
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 470,442
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 454,975
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,768,333
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,208
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,434
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,765,964
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,575
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,417
Active cases: 7,938
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 304
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,763,756
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,421
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 470,405
Active cases: 8,230
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 454,663
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,761,181
Vaccinated : 24,534.697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,640
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 470,389
Active cases: 8,714
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 492
Total registered recovery: 454,163
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,756,760
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,896
Newly confirmed cases: 47
Total confirmed cases: 470,352
Active cases: 9,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 453,671
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,752,120
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,732
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,305
Active cases: 9,136
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 453,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,746,224
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,519
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 470,288
Active cases: 9,131
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 453,646
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,739,492
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,424
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 470,273
Active cases: 9,126
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 453,636
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,736,973
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com