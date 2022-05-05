Friday, May 6, 2022
Ethiopia reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

39 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries for the same period was only 4

Lia Tadesse , Minister for Health ( Photo / File / ENA)

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,579
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 39
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,686
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,454
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 5
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 4
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,720
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,804,225
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 4, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,050
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 38
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,647
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,419
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 5
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 5
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,716
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,800,646
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,943
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 22
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,609
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,386
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 9
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 320
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,711
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,796,596
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 2, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,860
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 6
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,587
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,684
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,391
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,793,653
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 1, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,092
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 13
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,581
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,686
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,383
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,791,793
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 30, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,434
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 18
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,568
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,673
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 3
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,383
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,789,701
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 29, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,950
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 35
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,550
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 3,950 (?)
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 88
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,380
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,785,267
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,159
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 23
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,515
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,711
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 133
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,294
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,781,317
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,381
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 24
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,492
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,821
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 120
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,159
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 455,159
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,777,158
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 26, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,444
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,468
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,917
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 64
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,039
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,772,777
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,369
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,442
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,955
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,975
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,768,333
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,208
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,434
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,955
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,967
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,765,964
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,575
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 12
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,417
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,938
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 304
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,967
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,763,756
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,421
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 16
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,405
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,230
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 500
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,663
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,761,181
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534.697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,640
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 37
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,389
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,714
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 492
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,163
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,756,760
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,896
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 47
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,352
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,169
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 13
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,671
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 1
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,752,120
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,732
Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,305
Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,136
Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21
New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12
Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,658
New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0
Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509
The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,746,224
Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697
*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

