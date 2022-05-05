Ethiopia reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

39 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries for the same period was only 4
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,579
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 470,686
Active cases: 7,454
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 455,720
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,804,225
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,050
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 470,647
Active cases: 7,419
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 5
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 455,716
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,800,646
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,943
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 470,609
Active cases: 7,386
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 9
New cases of recovery: 320
Total registered recovery: 455,711
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,796,596
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,860
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 470,587
Active cases: 7,684
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 455,391
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,793,653
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,092
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 470,581
Active cases: 7,686
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,383
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,791,793
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,434
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 470,568
Active cases: 7,673
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 455,383
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,789,701
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,950
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 470,550
Active cases: 3,950 (?)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 11
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 455,380
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,785,267
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,159
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 470,515
Active cases: 7,711
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 133
Total registered recovery: 455,294
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,781,317
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,381
Newly confirmed cases: 24
Total confirmed cases: 470,492
Active cases: 7,821
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 120
Total registered recovery: 455,159
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 455,159
The total number of people tested so far: 4,777,158
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,444
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 470,468
Active cases: 7,917
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 64
Total registered recovery: 455,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,772,777
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,369
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 470,442
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 454,975
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,768,333
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,208
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,434
Active cases: 7,955
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,765,964
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,575
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,417
Active cases: 7,938
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 304
Total registered recovery: 454,967
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,763,756
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,421
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 470,405
Active cases: 8,230
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 454,663
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,761,181
Vaccinated : 24,534.697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,640
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 470,389
Active cases: 8,714
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 492
Total registered recovery: 454,163
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,756,760
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,896
Newly confirmed cases: 47
Total confirmed cases: 470,352
Active cases: 9,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 453,671
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,752,120
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,732
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 470,305
Active cases: 9,136
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 453,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,509
The total number of people tested so far: 4,746,224
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
___
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com