Ethiopia reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

39 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries for the same period was only 4

Lia Tadesse , Minister for Health ( Photo / File / ENA)

For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,579

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 39

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,686

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,454

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 5

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 4

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,720

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,804,225

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 4, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,050

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 38

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,647

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,419

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 5

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 5

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,716

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,800,646

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,943

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 22

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,609

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,386

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 9

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 320

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,711

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,796,596

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 2, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,860

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,587

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,684

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,391

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,793,653

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 1, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,092

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,581

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,686

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,383

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,791,793

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 30, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,434

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,568

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,673

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 3

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,383

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,789,701

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 29, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,950

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 35

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,550

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 3,950 (?)

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 11

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 88

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,380

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,785,267

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,159

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 23

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,515

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,711

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 133

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,294

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,781,317

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,381

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 24

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,492

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,821

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 120

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,159

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 455,159

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,777,158

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 26, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,444

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,468

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,917

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 64

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 455,039

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,772,777

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 25, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,369

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,442

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,955

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,975

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,768,333

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 24, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,208

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,434

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,955

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,967

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,765,964

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,575

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,417

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 7,938

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 304

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,967

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,763,756

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,421

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 16

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,405

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,230

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 500

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,663

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,761,181

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534.697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,640

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 37

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,389

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 8,714

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 492

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 454,163

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,756,760

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,896

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 47

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,352

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,169

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 15

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,671

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 1

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,510

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,752,120

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,732

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 470,305

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 9,136

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 453,658

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,509

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,746,224

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 24,534,697

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020

___

