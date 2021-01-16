Ethiopia : more recovery cases reported than new coronavirus cases

Ethiopia reported more coronavirus recovery cases than newly confirmed cases in the past twenty-four hours. Information provided below.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌16,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,111

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌446

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌130,772

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,696

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 219

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌617

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 116,045

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,029

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,882,151

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌15,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌5,625

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌404

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌130,326

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,873

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 223

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌679

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 115,428

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,023

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,876,040

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌14,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌ ‌5,848

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌467

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,922

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,163

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌182

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,749

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,008

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,870,415

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌13,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌4,919‌ ‌ ‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌463‌ ‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,455‌ ‌

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ ‌12,880‌ ‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ ‌210‌ ‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌305‌ ‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,567‌ ‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,006‌ ‌

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌1,864,567‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 12,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,949

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 376

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,992

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,724

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 221

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 699

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 114,262

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2004

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,859,648

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 11,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,599

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 300

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,616

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 13,048

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 201

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 189

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,563

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2003

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,854,699

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 10,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,381

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 524

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,316

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,946

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 202

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 79

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,374

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,994

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,850,100

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 9,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,952

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 220

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,792

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,510

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 200

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery:113

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,295

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,985

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,844,719

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 8,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4240

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 345

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,572

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,414

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:208

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,182

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,974

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,840,767

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 7,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,670

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:441

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:127,227

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,230

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:226

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 47

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌113,021

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,966

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,836,527

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 6,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,801

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 545

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126,786

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,845

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 230

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,974

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,965

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,631,857

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 5,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,934

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 322

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126, 241

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,463

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 203

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,813

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,963

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,826,056

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 4,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,157

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 297

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:125,919

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,357

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:262

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 243

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,610

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,950

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,822,122

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 3,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,387

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 573

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,622

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,305

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 239

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 42

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,367

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,948

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,817,965

